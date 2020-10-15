The Washington Post Announces Top Workplace Rankings

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes today announced that it was selected as one of the best places to work in the greater Washington area. The Washington Post's 2020 Top Workplaces list ranked private, public, nonprofit and government agencies based on the highest engagement ratings from their employees. The Washington Post partnered with employee research and consulting firm Energage, and the process is based on a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture.

The Post's annual survey honored 200 organizations as Top Workplaces. Emmes was selected in the large company category, which included organizations with between 500 and 999 employees. More than 3,600 area companies were invited to have their employees take the survey.

"We're so pleased to be selected as a top area workplace for a fourth time," said Dr. Christine Dingivan, president and chief executive officer of Emmes. "The fact that the selections are based entirely on independent employee survey feedback makes it even more of an honor."

The Post's 24-question employee engagement survey focused on a range of workplace culture attributes, such as coaching, encouraging employee development, feeling appreciated, and having confidence in company leadership.

"Our employees are passionate about making a difference in public health throughout the world," added Dr. Dingivan. "This dedication has helped us add new customers and new employees this year. This growth, combined with prestigious recognition like The Post's Top Workplaces selection, makes us even more attractive to job candidates, and we're continuing to hire people whose dedication, credentials and values reflect our client needs and culture."

Emmes received other recognition this summer, when it was honored by the Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE) for its commitment to balanced leadership and the overall success of its workforce. The company received its sixth consecutive Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval. The comprehensive assessment by the AWE considered seven key categories: family and employee friendly policies and programs; strong health and wellness initiatives; employee growth and learning opportunities; commitment to corporate, social and civic responsibility; diversity and inclusion practices; flexible work environment; and safety and security.

In other news, Emmes was ranked as one of the 100 largest private companies in the Washington metropolitan area. The ranking is compiled annually by the Washington Business Journal. The company was the 88th largest private company this year based on 2019 revenues of more than $125 million. Emmes has more than 700 employees working in the greater Washington area.

