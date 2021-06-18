The Washington Post Names Alpha Omega Integration a 2021 Top Washington-area Workplace

"Now in its eighth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work."

"We are so proud to receive this recognition for the 2nd year in a row," said Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega Integration's President & CEO. "It was particularly gratifying to achieve such an acknowledgment given the challenges of 2020. This award is a real testament of AOI's genuine commitment to apply cutting edge technologies that help government agencies achieve their mission."

AOI is an 8(A) small business who wants to make big change in the Government Technology industry. Focused on key technologies like cloud, robotic process automation, AI/ML, and IT modernization, Alpha Omega's team is committed to supporting the success of individuals, the industry, and the country.

The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit link.

Alpha Omega Integration is an 8(a) SB created in 2014 that provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers in the commercial and public sectors. At Alpha Omega, we are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our CMMI-DEV ML 5 appraisal, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. Our clients include HHS, DoD, USDA, Department of Homeland Security, HUD, Department of State, NASA, Department of Commerce to include NOAA and Census Bureau, and the Small Business Administration. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit http://www.alphaomegaintegration.com

