The Washington Post Names Deltek a 2024 Top Workplace in the D.C. Metro Area

This is the eighth year that Deltek has been included on the list of top large companies

HERNDON, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has again been named one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces in the D.C. metro area, ranking number 16 for large companies. Selection is based entirely on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a survey administered by third-party research partner Energage, LLC. The survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection. This year's honorees include technology companies, government contractors, real estate firms and financial service providers.

Deltek has been named a 2024 Top Workplace by The Washington Post.

"For more than a decade, The Washington Post's Top Workplaces list has served as an essential resource for D.C.-area professionals, equipping them with unparalleled insight into the best local companies to work for, as heard directly from their employees," said Bronwen Latimer, the editor for Special Initiatives at the Washington Post. "This year we have highlighted 250 companies -- more than ever before -- giving a more robust picture of the current employee experience in the area."

"Being named a Top Workplace for the eighth time is an immense honor for the entire Deltek team, and we are proud to be at the top of the list again this year. Every day, our employees bring their passion for building strong relationships with our customers and delivering great products, and that is the foundation of our continued success," said Bob Hughes, President and CEO at Deltek. "I'm happy to accept this award on behalf of Team Deltek, both in our Northern Virginia headquarters and around the world. It's because of the incredible culture we've cultivated here that Deltek continues to be recognized as a Top Workplace year after year."

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 20 to recognize the top-ranked companies. Learn more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and see the full list of this year's honorees here.

