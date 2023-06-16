THE WASHINGTON POST NAMES ERICKSON IMMIGRATION GROUP A 2023 TOP WASHINGTON-AREA WORKPLACE

News provided by

Erickson Immigration Group

16 Jun, 2023, 12:37 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Immigration Group (EIG) has been named one of The Washington Post's 2023 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, consulting groups, and tech companies.

Continue Reading
Washington Post Top Workplaces 2023 Badge
Washington Post Top Workplaces 2023 Badge

"For the past ten years, the Top Workplaces list has been a credible guide to companies, old and new, in the D.C. region where employees feel valued," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Bronwen Latimer. "As a new generation enters the workforce, the Post is more committed than ever to highlighting the changing landscape of work and how these companies are thriving in it."

EIG is a leading corporate immigration law firm, providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent worldwide. EIG is known globally for it's signature 'Perfect Plus' service – the most dedicated legal teams achieving outstanding results, industry-leading technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security.

"It's always been a point of pride that our employees love what they do, like and admire their colleagues, and feel respected and valued as individuals part of our team. So to be named a Top Workplace, based on the feedback of our employees, is deeply gratifying," said Hiba Mona Anver, Erickson Immigration Group Partner & Shareholder.

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 15 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit this link.

About Erickson Immigration Group
Erickson Immigration Group is a leading corporate immigration law firm, providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent worldwide. Founded in 1987 and immigration practice started in 1998, EIG has over 25 years of experience delivering its signature 'Perfect Plus' service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable results, clear communication, innovative technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security. EIG partners with clients to "get to yes."

About The Washington Post
The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com. 

SOURCE Erickson Immigration Group

Also from this source

SERAMOUNT RECOGNIZES ERICKSON IMMIGRATION GROUP AS ONE OF THE "BEST LAW FIRMS FOR WOMEN AND DIVERSITY"

HIBA MONA ANVER, ERICKSON IMMIGRATION GROUP PARTNER, NAMED TO THE 2023 "RISING LIST" BY THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF WOMEN LAWYERS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.