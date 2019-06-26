The Washington Post Names Plus3 IT Systems A 2019 Top Washington-Area Workplace

RESTON, Va., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) has been named one of The Washington Post's 2019 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. This year's list honors more than 150 companies including government contractors, law firms, nonprofits, schools, and businesses. Awardees are categorized by business size, with Plus3 IT ranked 18th out of 66 small businesses. Selection is based solely on employee feedback which measured several aspects of workplace culture, employee satisfaction and growth potential, and company values.

"Now in its sixth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to reflect companies in the region that cultivate a connection with their workforce," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "It's clear from the survey that these organizations share a commitment to providing support and an environment that makes employees feel valued and respected."

"Plus3 IT is honored and humbled by this award and the positive response from our staff. We prioritize collaboration and flexibility, fostering a dynamic corporate culture," said Plus3 IT VP, Corporate Operations, Jeanine Callahan.

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 20 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2019/business/top-workplaces/.



Plus3 IT is a privately owned small business, headquartered in Reston, VA. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through the delivery of cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, and cloud enabled data analytics. Plus3 IT has proven and documented success supporting Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), and Federal customers in all things related to cloud.

Follow Plus3 IT Systems news on LinkedIn, Facebook, and @Plus3IT on Twitter.

For general inquiries: Contact@plus3it.com

SOURCE Plus3 IT Systems

Related Links

http://www.plus3it.com

