The Washington Post Names Resonate a 2018 Top Workplace

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonate, the leading provider of consumer intelligence and insights for marketers, has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The Washington Post. This represents the fourth year that Resonate has been included on the prestigious list, which is compiled based on direct employee feedback.

"We're honored to again be named as one of the Top Workplaces by the Washington Post," said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. "We pride ourselves on a culture of innovation where ideas can and do come from all departments and levels within the organization. Our team members are the foundation of our success in consumer intelligence marketing, and their passion, creativity and customer-centric thinking are the reasons we continue to be pioneers in our space."

The Top Workplaces employee survey is administered by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. The Top Workplaces award is not merely a popularity contest focused on fancy perks and benefits. To be included on the list, organizations must meet high standards for organizational health.

About Resonate

Resonate is a pioneer in Consumer Intelligence Marketing, delivering deep consumer understanding, dynamic insights and analysis in a single, simple-to-use SaaS platform. Hundreds of companies have used Resonate to reveal and engage "The Human Element," a deeper understanding of their target audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to encompass more than 7,000 attributes and uncover the why – the values and motivations that drive consumer decisions to buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered by this unparalleled understanding, leading brands, agencies and organizations achieve unbreakable relationships that increase customer lifetime value.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Argentum Capital Partners, Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit www.resonate.com.

