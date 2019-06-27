The Washington Post Names Tantus Technologies a 2019 Top Washington-Area Workplace

"Now in its sixth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to reflect companies in the region that cultivate a connection with their workforce," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "It's clear from the survey that these organizations share a commitment to providing support and an environment that makes employees feel valued and respected."

"It's an honor to be named a Top Workplace for 2019. This recognition is a direct reflection of the culture we've built at Tantus," said CEO Buck Keswani. "Our workforce is filled with people committed to our core values of teamwork, innovation, excellence, and integrity. It's a privilege to work with everyone, and it's great to hear they are excited to be part of Team Tantus."

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 20 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2019/business/top-workplaces/.

About Tantus Technologies, Inc.

Tantus is an IT and management consulting firm specializing in Health IT, Strategy and Program/Project Management, Human Centered Design, Cybersecurity, Financial Management, and System Development solutions. Tantus supports mission critical programs for federal agencies, including Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Energy (DOE), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Education, and Department of State (DOS). www.tantustech.com

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

SOURCE Tantus Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tantustech.com

