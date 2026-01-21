Washington Trust expands commercial banking with new institutional banking team

Builds on strategic leadership hire and positions company for growth

WESTERLY, R.I. , Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust is expanding and enhancing its focus on commercial banking with the addition of a dedicated institutional banking team to serve the unique needs of independent schools, private colleges and universities, healthcare and human service providers, and cultural institutions throughout the Northeast region.

Pictured L to R: Ned Handy, Danuta Surowiec, Marissa Lozano, Jerry Algere, Omar Hazoury, and Jim Brown.

The team is led by Gerald S. "Jerry" Algere, senior vice president and managing director, institutional banking, who has 35 years of experience building and managing multibillion-dollar client banking teams at prominent financial institutions in the greater Boston area. Jerry's proven ability to develop strong client relationships and deliver innovative financing solutions for educational, healthcare and nonprofit institutions positions Washington Trust to accelerate its growth in the institutional banking market.

Joining Jerry are three talented and well-respected professionals with deep experience in the commercial banking industry: Omar Hazoury, senior vice president, institutional banking, Marissa Lozano, vice president, institutional banking, and Danuta I. Surowiec, institutional banking officer.

Together, this team brings a powerful combination of experience and expertise that will enhance Washington Trust's ability to deliver comprehensive, client-focused finance solutions for institutional organizations. Their addition follows the recent appointment of Jim Brown as senior executive vice president and chief commercial banking officer. Brown, a respected industry leader with a proven track record of building high-performing teams, joined the company in 2025 to lead the commercial banking team and help drive Washington Trust's growth.

"Jerry's team, and the great work they've done for decades, positions Washington Trust as a leader, with best-in-class service, within the nonprofit landscape," said Brown. "Highly regarded across the financial advisors and clients who seek expertise and responsiveness, we could not have found a better group to complement the whole of Washington Trust and its commitment to clients, shareholders and our communities. I've known Jerry for decades and I'm excited for the opportunity to work with him and his fantastic team."

"The addition of this team underscores our strategy to be a trusted partner and offer comprehensive services that help organizations and individuals achieve their financial goals," said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Ned Handy. "We're strengthening our ability to deliver integrated solutions across all lines of business and a seamless banking experience for our customers—whether they need personal banking, business services, or large-scale institutional financing."

The institutional banking team, serving clients throughout the northeast, will be based in Wellesley, Mass.

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust has grown from its initial bank branch in Westerly to a regional financial services corporation offering personal, commercial and mortgage banking as well as wealth management services in Rhode Island, personal and commercial banking and wealth management in Connecticut, and commercial and mortgage banking as well as wealth management services in Massachusetts. Washington Trust currently has two offices in Rhode Island (Providence and Westerly), two offices in Connecticut (New Haven and Glastonbury) and four offices in Massachusetts (Braintree, Burlington, Sharon, and Wellesley).

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. In 2025, Washington Trust reached a milestone of 225 years in operation, marking its commitment to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

