The Way of the Rain - Hope For Earth to World Premiere at Earthx2020

"We were struck by the beauty of Sibylle Szaggars Redford's powerful piece and knew that we had to include this in our 50 th Celebration of Earth Day Week festivities," said EarthX Founder Trammell S. Crow.

"We are honored The Way of the Rain - Hope for Earth was chosen to premiere in Dallas and to be a part of the important celebration for our Planet this coming April at EarthX," said Sibylle Szaggars Redford, Founder, President & Artistic Director of The Way of the Rain. "The future of Earth and our well-being lies in our hands, only together - like raindrops - will we be able to nourish the river of life! Let's raise our voices together in these crucial times for Earth - the Mother of All!"

The Way of the Rain - Hope for Earth tells the artistic story about the formation of the Universe, the evolution of all galaxies, and eventually the birth of our unique and beautiful Planet Earth with all its elements. This version of The Way of the Rain is a creation for Symphony, Choir, Film, Art and Spoken Word. This iteration of the performance will feature a performance by a youth choir comprised of students from several high schools in the Dallas area and a Dallas/Fort Worth local combined symphony, that will also include a number of student musicians.

Performance Film: Mother Earth

Storyline and Direction: Sibylle Szaggars Redford

Content Research and Film Editing: Floyd Thomas McBee

Music composed by: Tim Janis

Spoken Word: Written by Robert Redford and Sibylle Szaggars Redford - with narration by Robert Redford

Produced by: TCG Entertainment, EarthX and EarthxFilm

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster on Friday, February 28.

Earthx2020 will be held April 22 – 26, 2020 at Fair Park, marking the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. Registration is available online at www.EarthX.org.

ABOUT EarthX

EarthX convenes the world's largest environmental expo, conference and film festival, and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental business leaders, 700 exhibitors and 450 speakers. Earthx2020 will be held April 22 – 26, 2020 in Dallas. Visit www.EarthX.org.

ABOUT The Way of the Rain

The Way of the Rain was inspired by the annual monsoon rains that sustain life on the fragile landscape of the high - desert plateaus of the Southwest. This live multidisciplinary performance invites the audience to remember their physical and spiritual connection to our planet's beauty and plight through paintings, music, dance, film, light, and spoken word. Conceived by environmental artist Sibylle Szaggars Redford to explore the issue of climate change resulting in rapidly changing weather patterns, Szaggars Redford collaborates with world-renowned artists to create a piece that illustrates crucial environmental dilemmas through performance art.

For more information about The Way of the Rain please visit: http://thewayoftherain.org/ https://www.facebook.com/thewayoftherain/

