The We Can't Wait Coalition Confirms NOSSCR on List of Prominent Organizations Seeking to Restore Fairness for Disabled Americans

The We Can't Wait Coalition is a Leading Supporter of Bipartisan Legislation that Would Give Disabled Americans the Option to Access Earned Benefits Immediately

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The We Can't Wait Coalition is pleased to confirm that the National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives (NOSSCR) endorses The We Can't Wait Act (S. 3924). Introduced by U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), this bipartisan legislation would allow Americans with disabilities to choose to receive their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits immediately upon approval, rather than enduring a mandatory five-month waiting period.

The We Can't Wait Act would give eligible individuals the option to bypass the five-month waiting period in exchange for a modest adjustment to their monthly benefit amount. Further, the legislation ensures this reduction will have no negative fiscal impact upon the Disability Insurance Trust Fund over a 75-year projection period. As a result of these features, The We Can't Wait Act has attracted the support of a diverse array of organizations and individuals.

"We are thrilled to confirm NOSSCR's endorsement of The We Can't Wait Act," said Jason Turkish on behalf of the We Can't Wait Coalition. "As a highly respected bar association for attorneys and advocates who represent Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income claimants, NOSSCR's endorsement is of enormous value as the disability rights community works to achieve enactment of SSDI program improvements."

Current law requires disabled claimants to wait five months before they can receive their first SSDI payment, even though their disability has already been confirmed by the Social Security Administration (SSA). During this period, many Americans face impossible choices between obtaining timely medical treatment, covering basic living expenses, and beginning rehabilitation toward a potential return to work.

"NOSSCR is delighted to confirm its support for the We Can't Wait Act," said Rob Wendt, NOSSCR's President. "This bipartisan measure is a commonsense solution to a serious problem that for too long has disadvantaged Americans with disabilities. Because this legislation would enable claimants to access their SSDI benefits when they need them most, NOSSCR calls on Congress to enable Americans with disabilities to get the support for which they have paid throughout their working lives."

"The We Can't Wait Act honors the contributions hardworking Americans with disabilities have made, while removing an arbitrary barrier to the benefits they have earned and deserve," said Mr. Turkish "Proudly working alongside NOSSCR, members of the We Can't Wait Coalition are committed to advocating for this urgently needed legislation until it is passed and enacted into law."

About The We Can't Wait Coalition: The We Can't Wait Coalition is a national movement of individuals and organizations dedicated to resolving the Social Security Disability Insurance exclusions that today deeply impact Americans with disabilities.

About the National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives: The National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives (NOSSCR) is a specialized bar association for attorneys and advocates who represent Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income claimants throughout the adjudicative process. Since 1979, NOSSCR has been providing continuing legal education to its thousands of members and public policy advocacy on behalf of its members and the people with disabilities they represent.

SOURCE We Can’t Wait Coalition