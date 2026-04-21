The Weather Company Redefines the Modern Newsroom with Max On Demand, Powering the Future of Scalable, Cloud-First Weather Storytelling

The new Max Cloud capability and expanded offerings solve the "anywhere, any platform" challenge, helping broadcasters scale resources and improve collaboration in real-time

ATLANTA, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Company, the world's most accurate forecaster,1 today announced Max On Demand, a cloud-native solution designed to help storytellers create and dynamically scale weather production from anywhere across any platform. As broadcasters face increasing pressure to deliver content anytime, anywhere, The Weather Company continues to expand Max Cloud to support more agile, flexible and collaborative newsroom workflows. Debuting at NAB Show 2026, Max On Demand and the expanded suite of tools modernizes newsroom operations for a scalable, digital-first future.

The Weather Company’s Max On Demand is a new cloud-native solution that helps weather storytellers create and scale high-fidelity weather stories anytime, anywhere, and to any platform. Debuted at NAB Show 2026, Max On Demand and the expanded suite of Max Cloud tools modernizes newsroom operations for a scalable, digital-first future.

"As an early adopter of Max Cloud, we've worked closely with The Weather Company to define what agile content creation looks like," said Ashton Altieri, director of weather strategy at CBS News & Stations. "A natural extension of our commitment to pioneering new standards in weather storytelling, we're excited Max On Demand is designed to offer our teams ultimate flexibility for collaboration, ensuring whatever is happening or wherever they are working, our meteorologists have the tools to deliver critical information instantly and accurately."

As newsrooms move toward a more modern model, Max On Demand enables stations to shift from fixed, on-premise systems to flexible, cloud-based workflows delivered as a managed service, freeing up IT resources and helping reduce operational costs. This flexibility allows broadcasters to scale production capacity during major weather events and scale back during quieter periods, optimizing ROI and minimizing hardware at the edge. Looking ahead, Max Cloud also creates a platform to accelerate AI-assisted workflows into the tech stack, helping meteorologists move faster and more efficiently while remaining firmly in the loop as they build, deliver and oversee content across every screen.

"Today, broadcasters are being asked to do more with less while delivering precise, always-on weather coverage," said Steve Ward, senior vice president of media, The Weather Company. "Max On Demand and the broader Max Cloud portfolio fundamentally change the economics and agility of weather operations. We aren't just moving data and workflows to the cloud, we're providing a new industry standard for high-fidelity visualization and storytelling from any location, for any platform."

Max Cloud serves as the platform for a suite of tools designed to help unify the newsroom and more easily collaborate, produce and distribute weather content across stations:

Max On Demand – Provides the elastic infrastructure needed to dynamically scale production resources up or down based on station need, allowing production by anyone for anyone from anywhere weather severity, optimizing hardware utilization and IT costs.

– Provides the elastic infrastructure needed to dynamically scale production resources up or down based on station need, allowing production by anyone for anyone from anywhere weather severity, optimizing hardware utilization and IT costs. Max Velocity – A browser-based video production tool that empowers teams to create and publish high-quality weather, news and lifestyle videos from virtually any location, accelerating production and facilitating remote collaboration.

– A browser-based video production tool that empowers teams to create and publish high-quality weather, news and lifestyle videos from virtually any location, accelerating production and facilitating remote collaboration. Prism Pro – An automated rendering solution that enables broadcasters to publish digital content, including social, in platform-optimized formats to maximize audience engagement.

– An automated rendering solution that enables broadcasters to publish digital content, including social, in platform-optimized formats to maximize audience engagement. ReelSphere® – Automates hyper-local, short-form weather content using AI-generated voiceovers and dynamic "weather aware" graphics to deliver highly relevant weather stories to streaming and connected TV platforms, expanding reach without increasing headcount.

Experience the Future of Weather Storytelling at NAB Show 2026

As a trusted partner to over 750 broadcasters globally, The Weather Company brings decades of meteorological expertise to stations and weather teams, now paired with a modern operating paradigm built for speed, scale, and seamless content delivery across every screen. Designed as a flexible, cloud-native platform, this transformation provides a foundation that continuously evolves to support new workflows, reach new audiences, and unlock future capabilities over time.

The Weather Company will showcase Max On Demand and the broader Max Cloud portfolio through live, real-time demos at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 19–22, at Booth N2153, offering attendees a firsthand look at how these solutions are addressing the industry's most pressing production challenges.

To learn more about Max on Demand, visit: weathercompany.com/max-on-demand.

About The Weather Company

The Weather Company helps people and businesses around the world make more informed decisions and take action, whatever the weather. With its deep meteorological and industry expertise and highly accurate, high-volume weather data combined with advanced technology and AI, The Weather Company provides insights and solutions that harness the power of weather in a scalable, privacy-forward way. The world's most accurate forecaster, the company serves hundreds of enterprise customers and is trusted by hundreds of millions of monthly active users via digital properties from The Weather Channel (weather.com) and Weather Underground (wunderground.com). Visit weathercompany.com.

1 1 ForecastWatch, Global and Regional Weather Forecast Accuracy Overview, 2021-2024, https://forecastwatch.com/AccuracyOverview2021-2024, commissioned by The Weather Company.

SOURCE The Weather Company