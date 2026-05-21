The web now has two audiences. Uniform's agentic DXP is built for both.

The newest Uniform release includes Skills, MCP connectivity, vector search, and autonomous bulk operations, evolving Uniform into a platform for marketers and AI agents to work together to serve both the humans reading content and the agents finding, summarizing, and transacting on it.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2028, 80% of customer interactions will shift from web, search, social, mobile applications, and other traditional digital CX channels to agentic AI interfaces1. Traditional content management systems (CMS) were not built for such rapid change. Uniform, the agentic digital experience platform (DXP), today released the most significant upgrade to its agentic AI, Scout, since launch, and is reframing what enterprise experience and content infrastructure needs in a digital world where every experience has two readers.

"We projected two years ago that the next decade of digital experiences would be built around two distinct audiences," said Lars Birkholm Petersen, CEO of Uniform. "Everything we've shipped since and everything Scout does is grounded in that vision. Humans and agents don't just need different interfaces. They need a platform that treats them as equals, all the way down to the content model. That's what makes Uniform different, and it's what our customers are now operating on."

This release represents two years of deep platform development since the agent's 2024 debut. Five capabilities anchor the upgrade, each designed for a single operator to serve both human visitors and the AI agents now mediating discovery, research, and commerce on their behalf:

Skills. Teams encode the brand voice, design system, audit criteria, and editorial standards as reusable instructions for Scout to follow automatically. A skill can define what a thorough GEO and AEO audit looks like for an organization, the structured data that is required, how content should be formatted for answer-engine extraction, and which entities and relationships must be present. Scout will run the audit on demand, making the changes inside the same workflow. Instead of teaching prompts, organizations teach the agent.

Third-party MCP server connectivity. Scout connects to any tool exposing a Model Context Protocol server, from Linear to Slack to analytics platforms. A content editor can select a ticket, generate the experience it describes, and close the ticket without leaving Uniform. The principle extends in both directions: the MCP is increasingly becoming how external AI agents discover and act on enterprise content, meaning the same connective layer that makes Uniform a hub for human workflows also makes it addressable to the agents acting on customers' behalf.

Vector search across every entry, composition, and component. Natural language queries surface content by meaning, not keywords. Asking Scout to find "entries mentioning Northern European countries" returns content referencing Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland. This enables Scout to have the full context of your project and operate more sophisticated tasks.

Expedited bulk operations. Describe a pattern in natural language, and Scout executes it across the entire content base in a single operation. The same mechanism that updates "best of 2025" to "best of 2026" across every blog post can now run a full GEO/AEO refresh across all pages, generating missing structured data, optimizing entries for answer-engine retrieval, and tagging content with the entities AI assistants need to cite it confidently. This is how scaling with compute, not headcount, looks at the workflow level. What was a multi-quarter SEO project is now an afternoon of agent-supervised work.

Autonomous mode and review mode. Every Scout action can run directly from the prompt or require approval. This option allows routine updates to execute directly while brand-critical work awaits human approval prior to publishing. Teams can choose the autonomy level that fits each task, empowering organizations that want agentic capability and speed without ceding control.

The release reflects a broader investment in what Uniform calls "dual-audience composition": serving both the humans visiting a website and the AI agents acting on their behalf. Where most CMS vendors have added AI features to platforms designed for a single audience, Uniform's orchestration layer composes content, data, and commerce from across the technology stack and exposes it through surfaces both audiences can use: visual editing and personalization for human experiences, structured content models and MCP endpoints for agent consumption.

Uniform is designed to be adopted at a pace businesses are ready for. A large enterprise can migrate systems incrementally over the longer term without replatforming. A new team can vibecode a complete agentic experience today using Uniform, shipping a production-ready site in hours rather than weeks. A team with existing technology investments can keep its current systems and data sources, while adding Uniform's orchestration and agentic layer on top.

Uniform was recognized as a Visionary in the latest Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms. This release of Scout upgrades coincides with rising analyst attention on the agentic CMS category, and we interpret Gartner forecasting as agentic content management will render traditional WCM and headless CMS approaches obsolete as content workflows transition from storage and delivery to automation, decisioning, and orchestration.

Scout is currently available for Uniform customers. A demonstration of the release will be on June 3rd. For those interested in learning more, registration is available now.

Gartner Disclaimer

1 Gartner, Innovation Insight: Agentic CMS, Irina Guseva, Mike Lowndes, 12 May 2026

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, John Field, Irina Guseva, Varsha Mehta, Mike Lowndes, 28 January 2025

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About Uniform

Uniform is the original agentic digital experience platform, serving humans and search AI agents alike, to deliver scalable, personalized digital experiences. Uniform orchestrates content, data, and commerce across the technology stack, empowering teams to ship complete experiences in hours. Enterprises rely on Uniform to deliver personalized web experiences for web visitors and content structured for AI agents to find, summarize, and transact upon.

Media contact:

Turner Sato

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SOURCE Uniform