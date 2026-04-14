Uniform Appoints Industry Veterans to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform, a leader in digital experience management, today announced the appointment of Gary Roberts as Board Director and Jason Crea as VP of Growth, strengthening the company's leadership as it executes on ambitious global growth plans.

Roberts brings decades of senior-level experience advising and scaling technology-led organizations, with a proven track record of helping companies move from high-growth stages into sustained market leadership. Known as a trusted operator and board-level advisor, he has supported leadership teams through periods of rapid expansion, product innovation, and commercial scale.

Crea joins Uniform with a strong track record of scaling technology businesses at critical inflection points. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Cherwell Software, where he led commercial strategy and revenue operations during a period of significant growth. Prior to that, Crea held senior leadership roles at Sitecore, where he was instrumental in scaling the company's US operations, expanding its enterprise footprint and go-to-market reach across the region. His deep experience in the digital experience and enterprise software ecosystem, combined with a hands-on approach to building high-performing revenue teams, makes him ideally suited to drive Uniform's next chapter of growth.

"Gary and Jason are true veterans of building and guiding technology businesses," said Lars Petersen, CEO of Uniform. "Their experience, pattern recognition, and steady leadership will be invaluable as Uniform accelerates growth, expands our ecosystem, and continues to define the future of composable digital experiences."

As Board Director, Roberts will work closely with Uniform's executive team to support strategic planning, go-to-market execution, and operational scaling, ensuring the company maintains focus while growing aggressively across enterprise, partner, and global markets. His guidance will be particularly valuable as Uniform deepens relationships with technology partners and agencies, expands its customer footprint, and continues investing in its platform and community.

As VP of Growth, Crea will spearhead Uniform's commercial expansion, bringing the operational discipline and scaling playbook he refined at Sitecore and Cherwell to bear on Uniform's rapidly growing pipeline. He will focus on accelerating customer acquisition, strengthening partner channels, and building a repeatable growth engine to match the company's ambitious market opportunity.

Uniform has already demonstrated strong momentum, including significant venture backing and continued expansion of its composable digital experience platform, positioning the company to meet increasing enterprise demand for flexible, scalable digital experience solutions.

"I'm excited to join Uniform at such a pivotal stage," said Gary Roberts. "The team has built a category-defining platform with enormous market opportunity. I look forward to supporting the company's leadership as they scale responsibly, move fast, and capitalize on the momentum they've created."

"Having spent my career scaling companies in the digital experience space, I see enormous potential in what Uniform has built," said Jason Crea. "The platform, the team, and the market timing are all aligned. I'm looking forward to helping Uniform capture the growth opportunity ahead and bring composable experiences to more enterprises worldwide."

Both appointments reinforce Uniform's commitment to pairing innovative technology with experienced, proven leadership as it enters its next phase of growth.

About Uniform

Uniform is the original composable DXP, recognized as a Visionary in the latest Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP). The company enables enterprises to deliver digital experiences at scale by unifying any technology stack with visual experience management and AI-powered optimization, without vendor lock-in or lengthy migrations.

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SOURCE Uniform