The Week in Press Releases: 13 Stories You Need to See

News provided by

PR Newswire

13 Oct, 2023, 08:23 ET

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Domino's new "emergency pizza" and holiday shipping deadlines

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline with a link to the full text. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Continue Reading
PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Oct. 9-13, 2023. Photo provided by Domino's Pizza, Inc.
PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Oct. 9-13, 2023. Photo provided by Domino's Pizza, Inc.

  1. Sound the Alarm! Domino's® is Giving Away Free Emergency Pizzas!
  2. Northwestern Mutual Study Reveals Women Feel Financially Less Secure and Confident for Retirement than Men
  3. Mars Introduces M&M'S® Halloween Rescue Squad to Save Houses from Running Out of Candy This Halloween
  4. 11:11 Media Launches The "Be An Icon" Collection by Paris Hilton of Home & Kitchen Products Exclusively at Walmart
  5. The Conference Board Employment Trends Index™ (ETI) Increased in September
  6. Fender® Unveils The Highway Series: The Ultimate Stage-Ready Guitars
  7. Foldable fun for everyone: Introducing the new motorola razr
  8. Only 25% of business executives anticipate workforce reduction as primary impact of generative AI, says MIT Technology Review Insights' new research report
  9. USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines Announced
  10. Post Malone and The Dallas Cowboys Team Up with Raising Cane's to Open First-of-its-Kind Restaurant in Cowboys Country
  11. Anthropologie and Pinterest to Unveil Holiday Showhouse
  12. Search by school on Zillow makes house hunting as easy as ABC
  13. Boeing, NASA, United Airlines To Test SAF Benefits with Air-to-Air Flights

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

  • Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
  • Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
  • Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
  • Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected].

SOURCE PR Newswire

Also from this source

This Week in Tech News: 12 Stories You Need to See

This Week in Tech News: 12 Stories You Need to See

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the ...
This Week in Sports News: 10 Stories You Need to See

This Week in Sports News: 10 Stories You Need to See

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.