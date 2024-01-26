The Week in Press Releases: 15 Top Stories That You Might Have Missed

26 Jan, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including
new food from Dolly Parton, a women-first marathon, and an immersive Disney hotel.
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Sony Electronics Announces Continued Partnership with SQUARE ENIX® on critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY™ VII remake project, FINAL FANTASY® VII REBIRTH
Sony BRAVIA XR™ TV is the official gaming TV for this release, offering the ultimate gaming experience to guide users who take on the role of Cloud Strife and pursue Sephiroth, the legendary swordsman.
- Global Superstar Dolly Parton and Conagra Brands Enter Exclusive Licensing Partnership for Retail Food
The new line of Dolly Parton food products will include frozen, refrigerated, grocery and snack items inspired by down-home comfort cuisine.
- Milk Hosting EVERY WOMAN'S MARATHON - The Only U.S. Marathon Designed for Women, by Women
Most women runners feel endurance races cater to men, and nearly 90% want a more inclusive race experience that celebrates all athletic abilities, ages, and body types. As a solution to this gap in marathon racing, Milk designed the Every Woman's Marathon to be inclusive, beginner-friendly, and attuned to the unique needs of women at every stage of their marathon journey.
- Launch Into a Galaxy of Playfulness with Limited-Edition OREO Space Dunk Cookies
In a huge step for cookiekind, the OREO brand is celebrating the release by partnering with Space Perspective, the world's first carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company, to send one lucky fan to the edge of space.
- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Inched Down in December
"Despite the overall decline, six out of ten leading indicators made positive contributions to the LEI in December. Nonetheless, these improvements were more than offset by weak conditions in manufacturing, the high interest-rate environment, and low consumer confidence," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.
- Wendy's Launches Portable Bacon Perfection with New Hearty Breakfast Burrito
"We knew it was time to roll out a breakfast burrito option, starting in select markets. This latest morning menu innovation is exactly what our consumers are craving," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company.
- Bloomberg Launches AI-Powered Earnings Call Summaries
The new tool enables users to decipher complex financial information and quickly extract key insights on topics addressed by corporate management teams, such as guidance, capital allocation, hiring and labor plans, the macro environment, new products, supply chain issues, and consumer demand.
- USPS Reaches for Final Frontier With New Priority Mail Stamps
The U.S. Postal Service celebrates NASA's continued exploration of deep space by issuing two new stamps featuring stunning images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. A $9.85 Pillars of Creation Priority Mail stamp is being released along with a $30.45 Cosmic Cliffs Priority Mail Express stamp.
- The First Ever Five-Star Hotel Dedicated to Immersive Disney Royal Stories Opens Today at Disneyland® Paris
From its elegant rooms and suites to its regal-themed lobby, restaurants, bar, lounges and more, Disneyland Hotel brings beloved stories such as "Sleeping Beauty," "Beauty and the Beast," and "The Princess and the Frog" to life, immersing guests from first step into the hotel.
- Mars Debuts Super Bowl LVIII Campaign Teaser, Featuring "M&M'S® Almost Champions Ring of Comfort"
The teaser spotlights the beloved M&M'S characters providing comfort to three NFL Hall of Fame Legends who just missed earning a Super Bowl ring in their respective Big Game appearances – Dan Marino, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith.
- GM-Honda Begin Commercial Production at Industry's First Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Manufacturing Joint Venture
The 70,000-square-foot facility has already created 80 jobs. The world-class hydrogen power solutions built at FCSM will be used by both companies in various product applications and business ventures.
- Target Introduces More than 1,000 New Products to Support Guests on Their Wellness Journey, Starting at Just $1.99
From supplements and hydration boosters to skincare and functional beverages, the retailer's assortment brings guests the best of the best in wellness at a value they will only find at Target. In addition, the retailer has launched an online wellness destination on Target.com with ideas, products, meal inspiration and deals Target guests can tap into as they begin or continue their health and wellbeing journeys.
- National Run For Office Day Recruits Gen Z, Other Underrepresented Groups to Run For Office Ahead of 2024 Election
The nonpartisan campaign encourages people who are underrepresented in elected office, including young people, people of color, people who identify as LGBTQIA+ and people with disabilities to run for elected office – especially local offices.
- Singles in America: Match Releases Largest Study on US Single Population for 13th Year
"Findings show that singles are adapting to some of our most significant social and political challenges, by seeking financial stability in partners to getting serious about accurate education on sexuality and relationships," said Dr. Justin Garcia, Scientific Advisor to Match and Executive Director of the Kinsey Institute.
- Dolby and Jennifer Lopez celebrate her new album This Is Me…Now featuring single "Can't Get Enough" in Dolby Atmos as part of the latest "Love More in Dolby" global brand campaign
"Dolby Atmos captures the raw emotion of this story exactly as Jennifer intended it to be experienced. Fans will feel as if they are sitting alongside her in the studio as they rediscover her music in a whole new way," said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, earnings season has officially begun and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Southwest Airlines, IBM, Lockheed Martin, and AT&T.
