THE WEIGHT LOSS RESET: NEW SURVEY FINDS AMERICANS SHIFTING FROM "BEACH BODY" GOALS TO METABOLIC HEALTH, RESHAPING SNACKS, AT-HOME MEALS, AND GLP-1 ADOPTION

Key findings

Health over aesthetic: 53.1% say their primary goal is losing body fat, and 52.2% say improving overall health. Diet is the driver: 82.7% changed eating habits or adopted a diet plan, far outpacing starting a new workout routine (38.3%). Snacking is the battleground: 53.2% say they snack less than they used to, and many are swapping indulgent categories for nutrient-forward options. The kitchen competition: 47.7% say they are cooking or eating at home more often to control intake. GLP-1 dominates among Rx users: Among respondents who report using prescription weight loss medications or supplements, 72.7% report taking a GLP-1 medication, and 80.6% plan to continue long-term.

Metabolic goals replace "look good fast" goals

The top reasons people report trying to lose weight are now tied to health outcomes, not clothing size. Beyond the top two drivers, performance and lifestyle goals follow: boosting physical fitness (27.0%), improving nutrition habits (22.4%), and becoming more physically active (22.1%). Only about one in five cite fitting into certain clothes or sizes (20.8%).

Habits that stick are simple and repeatable

The most common reported changes are low-friction daily adjustments: drinking more water (72.5%), eating more healthy foods (65.5%), cutting back on unhealthy foods (61.1%), changing snacking habits (57.7%), and changing portion sizes (54.9%). Nearly half say they are cooking at home more often (47.7%), raising the bar for both CPG and quick service restaurants that want to win meal occasions.

Snack choices are rotating toward nutrient density

Consumers say they are cutting back most on sweet snacks (41.4%), frozen snacks (40.2%), and salty snacks (37.3%). At the same time, they report eating more fruits and vegetables (52.1%), protein snacks (42.4%), and dairy (25.5%).

When it comes to where snacks are bought, grocery stores remain the anchor (76.8%), followed by big-box retailers like Walmart and Target (65.6%). Convenience stores and gas stations still play a key impulse role (26.2%). The median weekly spend on personal snacks is $11.21, and 65.7% keep it under $20.

GLP-1 users describe a different relationship with hunger

Among GLP-1 users, reported sentiment is strongly positive (53.3% very positive, 25.0% somewhat positive). Many attribute satisfaction to reduced cravings and less intrusive "food noise."

"It has cut down on the food noise that I was having a hard time controlling. It has allowed me to regain control over my snacking, what I crave, and portions." (Survey respondent, open-ended)

Non-users, however, remain split. While 41.4% say they are familiar with GLP-1s, most are unlikely to try in the near term, citing concerns about side effects and long-term safety.

What this means for brands

Grocery, snack, and beverage: Win with nutrient density and clarity. People are actively editing pantries, and labeling that is fast to understand matters more than ever. Quick service restaurants: Compete with the home kitchen on more than price. Protein, ingredient transparency, and customization are part of the new baseline. Pharma: Adoption is real among Rx users, but so is skepticism among non-users. Side effects, safety, and long-term confidence drive the gap.

"This research shows consumers editing their pantry with intent. They are cutting back on traditional indulgent snacks, leaning into protein and produce, and expecting more transparency in food labeling. At the same time, GLP-1 adoption is reshaping portion needs and product expectations. Brands that stay 'average' will feel the squeeze."

Stephanie Vance, VP, Customer Experience & Research Strategy, aytm

Technology methods note: capturing open-ended honesty

This study included open-ended responses collected via an AI-assisted conversational module designed to reduce social pressure on sensitive topics like weight loss, cravings, and medication use.

About the study

This survey was conducted by aytm, all rights reserved. It includes 1,000 U.S. adults (18+) who report trying to lose weight in the past six months. The survey was fielded online via PaidViewpoint. Field date: Sept. 17, 2025. Percentages reflect self-reported responses. Some questions were multi-select, so totals may exceed 100%.

Cite all statistics and data as "aytm, The Weight Loss Reset survey, n=1,000 U.S. adults who tried to lose weight in the past six months, fielded Sept. 17, 2025."

These are self-reported experiences and perceptions from a survey. This is not medical advice.

