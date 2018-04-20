The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet

Convenience Valet's President & CEO, Steve Jungmann said, "Brad and I have had many positive work experiences over the last 25 years. His long-standing industry relationships are impressive and he has had outstanding results in many roles. He will be great addition to our board."

"Brad will bring new energy and insight to our Board," added Chip Weinberg, the Chairman of Convenience Valet's Board. "We believe his experience will be extremely valuable as Convenience Valet continues to grow in many retail channels."

Brad has also been an integral member of NACS, the National Association of Convenience Stores, with over 13 years of experience, serving in a variety of leadership roles. Currently, Brad is the Division Vice President- Convenience Retail Foodservice with Advantage Solutions.

Brad also commented, "I am excited to join Steve, Chip, and the Board of Directors and look forward to helping the team exceed its objectives. I appreciate the opportunity and am honored to help the team."

The announcement of the new board member occurs shortly after the company announced a relocation to a larger facility in Glendale Heights, IL, to accommodate additional business growth.

About Convenience Valet

Convenience Valet (cvalet.com) is an industry leader in trial and travel-size consumer products. We specialize in repacking as well as distributing top brands of health, beauty and personal care products, automotive supplies and other general merchandise to various outlets including convenience stores, airport shops, hotels, cruise ships, college bookstores, dollar stores, wholesale distributors and more. With our fast and flexible business mindset, we focus on our customers with a relentless passion for quality, service, and innovation. We also believe that giving back is important and so we are proud partners with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and The Folds of Honor Foundation.

About Weinberg Capital Group

Weinberg Capital Group is a Cleveland, Ohio based private equity group whose principals consist of Ronald E. Weinberg, Ronald E. (Chip) Weinberg, Jr., and John E. Herman. The firm invests in well positioned middle market companies. Weinberg Capital Group focuses on firms where the current ownership and management reinvest in the transaction, and management remains in place, affording current shareholders and management an opportunity to achieve liquidity coupled with ownership continuity. The firm invests in companies throughout North America with annual revenue from $15 to $100 million and EBITDA ranging from $2 to $10 million. The firm's current portfolio covers a broad range of industries including manufacturing, business services, aviation services, financial services, consumer products, retail and value-added distribution. Additional information on Weinberg Capital Group can be found at www.weinbergcap.com.

