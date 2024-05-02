Weinberg Capital Group Announces Acquisition of Aviocraft

CLEVELAND, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberg Capital Group ("WCG") and its portfolio company, Salt River Aviation ("SRA") are pleased to announce the acquisition of Aviocraft (or the "Add-on"), a premier maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") provider specializing in batteries, chargers, communication devices, galley, relays and other aircraft accessories. The Add-on also maintains an active FAA Repair Station Operator ("Part 145", "145") license under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations.

Based in Chandler AZ, Aviocraft is the supplier of choice for major and regional airlines, original equipment manufacturers and overhaul facilities worldwide. The Add-on has extensive repair capabilities to provide our customers with instant savings while increasing product reliability.

I think this is an Excellent opportunity for our business to expand, we have selected key people in the Aviation Industry to run this MRO. Roy Hyde, Vice President of Operations; will oversee making this happen.

This Acquisition will also complement our Salt River Aviation parts Company. We will soon be announcing even more ways to meet the needs of our customers by expanding Aviocraft's repair capabilities. Quotes Greg Crill, President.

"We are excited to have 145 capabilities and expand the business into new segments of the market," said Chip Weinberg, WCG Managing Partner.

About Weinberg Capital Group

Weinberg Capital Group is a Cleveland, OH-based family office that invests in well-positioned middle market companies located throughout the U.S. with annual revenue from $10 to $100 million and EBITDA ranging from $2 to $10 million. WCG seeks to partner with management teams and leverage its flexible, long-term capital to maximize value for all stakeholders. The firm's current portfolio covers a broad range of industries including consumer products, manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution. For more information, visit www.weinbergcap.com.

