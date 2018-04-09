The Wendy's Company to Report 2018 First Quarter Results on Tuesday, May 8

The Wendy's Company

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) will release its first quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 8. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 9 at 9:00 a.m. ET, and a simultaneous webcast and the related presentation materials will be publicly available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.wendys.com/investor-relations.  The live conference call will also be available by telephone at (877) 572-6014 for domestic callers and (281) 913-8524 for international callers.  The archived webcast and presentation materials will also be publicly available on the Company's website.

About The Wendy's Company 
The Wendy's Company is the world's third-largest quick-service hamburger company. The Wendy's® system includes approximately 6,600 franchise and Company-operated restaurants in the United States and 30 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.wendys.com/who-we-are.

