THE WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB ANNOUNCES CORPORATE PARTNERS FOR 148th ANNUAL DOG SHOW

Purina Pro Plan returns for 13th consecutive year as Presenting Sponsor, while Cosequin celebrates 10 years of partnership with Westminster

New partners J.Crew, FieldTurf Landscape, and DOGTV make debut at show taking place May 11, 13, and 14 in New York City

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westminster Kennel Club (WKC) announced today its corporate partners for the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. America's most prestigious dog show, presented by Purina Pro Plan for the 13th consecutive year, will also celebrate 10 years of partnership with Cosequin Joint Health Supplements. For the first time, partners including J.Crew, FieldTurf Landscape, and DOGTV will join in the festivities taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Flushing, NY, on Saturday, May 11, Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

"The Westminster Kennel Club is thrilled to continue its partnerships with Purina Pro Plan and Cosequin, and welcome exciting new lifestyle partners to the 148th Annual Dog Show for the first time," said Dr. Donald Sturz, WKC President. "With support and special offerings from our longstanding and new partners, the Westminster experience will continue to be elevated for dogs, handlers, guests, and even viewers at home."

Westminster Dog Show Taking Place May 11, 13, and 14 in New York City at National Tennis Center Post this

Purina Pro Plan, with advanced nutrition that has fueled 16 of the last 17 Best in Show Champions, returns as Presenting Sponsor of the dog show that will celebrate 90 years of Junior Showmanship at Westminster this year. Purina Pro Plan will present the 11th Annual Masters Agility and 9th Annual Masters Obedience Championships once again. WKC is proud to support Purina through the Purple Leash Project , a partnership between Purina and nonprofit RedRover that works to help make more domestic violence shelters pet-friendly. To commemorate this partnership, Westminster will serve as the setting of the newly unveiled Courageous Together statue, created by "Fearless Girl" artist Kristen Visbal, raising awareness for this vital initiative.

Cosequin, the #1 veterinarian-recommended retail joint health supplement brand**, celebrates 10 years of partnership with The Westminster Kennel Club, and will present Dock Diving at Westminster and a Demo Ring of showstopping canine activities, both highlights of Canine Celebration Day on Saturday, May 11. Together, Westminster and Cosequin are proud to continue their co-sponsorship of a Valor Service Dog. Tommy Valor, a black Labrador Retriever puppy, is in training as a support dog and will be a VIP guest at this year's show, raising awareness for this worthy cause. New at the show this year, Cosequin will host a VIP lounge for handlers and breeders and will welcome Striker the Samoyed, Westminster's 2021 and 2022 Working Group winner, to their booth for a meet and greet with fans.

New partners this year include:

Lifestyle outfitter J.Crew launched a very limited edition Westminster merchandise collaboration at jcrew.com last week celebrating the renowned event and shared love of dogs. They will also be outfitting select handlers and judges during Westminster Week and will bring behind-the-scenes social coverage to their followers.

FieldTurf Landscape, leading provider of innovative, premium turf solutions with clients including the NFL, MLB, and NCAA, is providing turf for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Turfing over 55,000 sq. ft. of footprint from the Masters Agility Course to all the breed rings and grooming tent, FieldTurf will improve the athletes' experience with a special turf tailored for pets, and supportive for handlers.

Beginning in May, DOGTV will air select Westminster archival content on its platforms. Westminster fans will now have the opportunity to peek into the vault of Westminster history. DOGTV will also have a presence on-site as they host a special edition of their podcast from the Tennis Center and invite attendees to enjoy an interactive photo experience and a complimentary trial of DOGTV.

Other exciting new initiatives to elevate the Westminster guest experience both on-site and at home, include Spritz Society and Shake Shack. Spritz Society's award-winning sparkling cocktails will be offered on-site to guests 21 years of age and older. For Westminster viewers at home, Shake Shack will launch a "Best in Shack" promotion celebrating the underdogs! Visit westminsterkennelclub.org/shakeshack for more information, and be sure to tune in to FS1 on Tuesday, May 14 to see if a breed that has never won takes home Best in Show!

For more information about Westminster Week, visit westminsterkennelclub.org . Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster . For group sales and ADA-accessible and companion seat requests, email [email protected] .

WESTMINSTER. There's only one.® Visit us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X , and YouTube .

About The Westminster Kennel Club

The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of showing dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest, continuously held sporting event in the U.S. after the Kentucky Derby and, since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show. The Club's mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs by celebrating the companionship of dogs and promoting responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. The Club advocates for purpose-bred dogs, with an understanding that each breed has a legacy and history that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved. The Club uses education to raise awareness and encourage owners to conscientiously select dogs that are the right match for their families. The annual dog show—a conformation competition for purpose-bred dogs—and the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship—where dogs from all backgrounds are eligible to compete—make Westminster Week, with thousands of dogs from the U.S. and around the world, a pinnacle experience for any dog lover. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century. Learn more at westminsterkennelclub.org .

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. It is also the food of choice for 16 of the past 17 Westminster Best in Show winners*. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

*The handler or owners of these champions may have received Purina Pro Plan dog food as Purina ambassadors.

About Cosequin

Cosequin® Joint Health Supplements are formulated to support the daily joint health of dogs. For over 30 years, Cosequin® has been the leader in setting industry standards for veterinary joint health supplements. Cosequin® is recommended by more veterinarians than any other retail joint health brand to support a dog's joint health. To learn more, contact Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. at (888) 886-6442 or [email protected].

**Source: Among retail brands. Survey conducted among small animal veterinarians who recommended oral joint health supplements.

About J.Crew Group

J.Crew Group (JCG) is an internationally recognized omnichannel retailer and family of great American brands: J.Crew, J.Crew Factory and Madewell—each distinct in their identities yet together possess a shared purpose. The J.Crew Group builds iconic brands and products, creating a destination for personal style that endures. As of February 3, 2024, the Company operates 111 J.Crew retail stores, 153 Madewell stores, and 242 J.Crew Factory stores in nearly every state in the United States and maintains a robust ecommerce presence. For more information visit jcrew.com, jcrewfactory.com, and madewell.com.

About FieldTurf Landscape

FieldTurf Landscape is a leading provider of innovative turf solutions for residential, commercial, and recreational applications. With a focus on quality, durability, and sustainability, FieldTurf Landscape offers a wide range of turf products designed to enhance outdoor spaces and improve the overall quality of life for pets and their owners. Visit fieldturflandscape.com for more information.

About DOGTV

DOGTV is the first and only television network created specifically for dogs, providing scientifically developed content designed to keep dogs relaxed, entertained, and stimulated when home alone. With a unique blend of programming tailored to canine sensibilities, DOGTV offers a groundbreaking solution to alleviate separation anxiety and enrich dogs' lives worldwide. Visit DOGTV.com for more information and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter/X .

About Spritz Society

Spritz Society is an award-winning sparkling wine cocktail brand created by media influencers and entrepreneurs, Ben Soffer, and Claudia and Jackie Oshry. Founded on the idea that taste matters, we take all natural, recognizable ingredients and pack them into convenient sparkling cocktails, because life's too short for drinks you don't love. Made with real white wine and real fruit flavors, Spritz Society comes in seven flavors that were crowdsourced by our loyal community - Grapefruit, Peach, Blood Orange, Pineapple, Pink Lemonade, Passion Fruit, and Lemon. Each 8.4 oz can is 120 calories, 6% ABV and is gluten-free.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 520 locations system-wide, including over 320 in 33 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 175 international locations. Learn more: shakeshack.com and @shakeshack on social platforms.

SOURCE Westminster Kennel Club