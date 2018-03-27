The White Buffalo To Offer Instant Live Recordings Via VNUE's set.fm

Called "a turbo-charged Bruce Springsteen, [with] equal parts brain and brawn" by Q, The White Buffalo has resolutely charted his own single-minded musical course for more than a decade, leading to the release of his sixth full-length album Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights in 2017 via Earache Records. His captivating live presence and workingman's approach to his craft has earned him a loyal fan base worldwide. Over the course of five albums, various EPs and prominent placements in high-profile TV shows like Sons of Anarchy and Californication, Smith has built a powerful body of work that marks him as a genuine original.

"Over the course of six albums and countless live shows, The White Buffalo has established himself as one of the premier singer-songwriters and live performers in the U.S. today," Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE and "instant music" pioneer DiscLive, said. "The upcoming shows in which he'll bring his unique brand of roots and blues-based rock to the U.K. will be ones his fans will want to cherish forever, and we're honored to capture them via VNUE and set.fm."

"I'm excited to have fans hear the stripped down ferocity and emotion of the live show," Smith said. "We are an anomaly in today's music scene by performing raw, with no bullshit, no smoke and mirrors, no effects, no backing tracks, no click tracks, and no loops. We are simply three guys, playing our respective instruments with our hearts and our sweat. Each night comes with its own set of unique mistakes and triumphs. I do feel a bit exposed by recording and releasing these rough mixes but, it is what it is, and that's been my ethos all along. Keep it honest and real."

Fans may pre-purchase the shows now by downloading the set.fm app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, or by visiting https://bit.ly/2ITMYQn.

