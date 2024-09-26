"The Wild Robot" from DreamWorks Animation to be Released with TrueCut Motion

Pixelworks, Inc.

Sep 26, 2024, 07:00 ET

Premium Screens Worldwide Take Advantage of Pixelworks' Award-Winning Motion Technology

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks announced today that The Wild Robot from DreamWorks Animation will be presented with TrueCut Motion™ technology on premium screens worldwide. Working closely with, and under the direction of the filmmakers, the Pixelworks motion grading team utilized advanced TrueCut Motion technology to bring stunning motion clarity to the highly reviewed movie.

On premium large format screens, important details are lost during both subtle movement of the subjects, as well as during fast action scenes. Now, with TrueCut Motion technology, the stunning artistry that has gone into The Wild Robot will be visually perfect on the world's largest and brightest cinema screens, throughout every scene, giving audiences the ultimate premium experience.

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks that has never been possible before. The powerful TrueCut Motion platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact. The TrueCut Motion platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized on any viewing device — spanning theaters, televisions, mobile and next-generation headsets — in both 3D and standard 2D environments.

Pixelworks and TrueCut Motion are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW) provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion ecosystem allows filmmakers to create visually stunning motion, scene by scene while ensuring the director's intent is precisely delivered in cinemas or home theaters. For more information on Pixelworks, visit: www.pixelworks.com

For more information on TrueCut Motion: www.pixelworks.com/truecut

