The Wisconsin Country Club POISED FOR VIBRANT FUTURE

Concert Golf Partners

27 Jun, 2023, 08:41 ET

Recent Acquisition by Concert Golf Partners Puts Award-Winning Club on Solid Footing

MILWAUKEE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If there were ever a club reflecting the changing trends of the golf industry, it's The Wisconsin Country Club (TWCC; https://thewisconsincountryclub.com), a private club in this northern Milwaukee suburb that has been recently acquired by Concert Golf Partners (www.concertgolfpartners.com). With more than 400 families, TWCC is the top-rated family club in the area—and poised to get a $2 million refurbishment.

Concert Golf Partners
Concert Golf Partners

The club's Vision Plan includes a new children's activities club, expanded children's area, lighting for its six pickle ball courts, a refresh of the historic clubhouse's interior, and improvements for the golf course. The recapitalization afforded by Concert Golf Partners will allow these projects and more to become a reality. 

"With Concert Golf Partners' ownership and financial resources, the club will be operated without assessments to future members," said Adam Suelflow, General Manager. "This fact, coupled with the planned property improvements, places The Wisconsin Country Club in an enviable position of strength in this marketplace."

The club's robust schedule of planned events, children's camps, and weekly activities is geared to all members of the family. Among the more popular pursuits are an active swimming complex, and extensive golf instructional programs. The club will continue to host golf tournaments, fundraisers, and charity events.

The 18-hole championship golf course, designed by William Diddel is considered one of the best in the area. The enhanced experience for the golf member will continue to be delivered by attentive staff, expert golf instruction, a full-service practice facility, and a golf shop featuring the finest in equipment and apparel. TWCC is known for its impeccable golf conditions, and challenging, but rewarding golf experience.

The Club offers space for intimate gatherings, large events, and stand-up cocktail receptions. Venues include ballroom, full clubhouse, and beautiful outside areas, which double as a popular and photogenic wedding ceremony location. The Club is perfectly situated for corporate meetings, weddings, bat and bar mitzvahs, holiday parties, family, and school reunions. Membership is not required to hold an event.

"There's something to engage every member of the family at our club," added Suelflow. "The best compliment we can receive from our members is when they tell us their children ask when they can go back to the club." Additionally, the members will continue to have access to The Wisconsin Club, located in downtown Milwaukee, including their dining spaces, unique and exciting member events, private event spaces, valet parking, shuttle service, access to tickets, and premium event experiences.

Concert Golf Partners owns 30 clubs and members have privileges to 500+ clubs around the country and is highly regarded as an "upscale private golf club network."

For additional information about The Wisconsin Country Club and membership opportunities, please contact Adam Suelflow at (414) 353-8800.

The Wisconsin Country Club is located at 6200 West Good Hope Rd. Milwaukee, WI 53223 

SOURCE Concert Golf Partners

