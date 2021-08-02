The WNET Group Adds Five New Videos to its Parenting Minutes Collection to Support Parents and Caregivers With Children's Learning

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 global pandemic upended the education system in the United States. The impact of the past year and a half has left an indelible mark on the way families see their role in the education of their children. To support parents and caregivers in their evolving role in children's learning, The WNET Group, home to New York's PBS stations THIRTEEN and WLIW21, the statewide network NJ PBS, and Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM – has added five new videos and related resources to its Parenting Minutes collection.

The new videos feature families sharing their own experiences and were filmed by the families themselves. Topics include "Building Parent-Teacher Relationships," "Asking Questions to Support Reading," "Family Reading Adventures," "Family Discovery Walks" and "Engaging Grandparents." These new Parenting Minutes videos and resources were funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

"As families navigate the changing education landscape and dynamic needs of their children, we hope the Parenting Minutes collection of videos and resources will support them in their efforts to enhance learning and social emotional growth at home," said Sandra Sheppard, executive producer of Kids' Media & Education for The WNET Group.

"When parents are empowered as true partners in their children's education, students thrive, schools are stronger, and the whole community benefits," said Ambika Kapur, program officer at Carnegie Corporation of New York. "Through our philanthropic support for Parenting Minutes, the Corporation wants to provide parents with another tool for participating in their children's education and strengthening the bridge between home and school."

Parenting Minutes are short videos, offering critical information to support children's academic success and social-emotional growth, which focus on key topics related to early childhood learning and raising children. Additional videos cover topics including social-emotional skills, establishing routines, raising children on the autism spectrum, early reading and math skills, making TV time learning time, healthy snacking, and much more. Each video is supported by related tips and facts, as well as a series of "workshop-in-a box" activities for schools, libraries and other organizations to easily integrate the materials into family engagement sessions.

All Parenting Minutes videos and materials are available in English and Spanish. Additional materials are also available in Bengali and Mandarin Chinese.

A Parenting Minutes station engagement initiative, coordinated by The WNET Group's Kids' Media & Education team, supports families across the country. Participating stations include KSPS (Spokane, WA); NPT (Nashville, TN); SDPB (South Dakota); WHUT (Washington, DC); WXXI (Rochester, NY) and WNED/Buffalo Toronto Public Media (Buffalo, NY). Station activities include sharing the segments on-air, online and on the radio, as well as hosting Parenting Minutes virtual workshops.

Parenting Minutes is a production of The WNET Group.

Major funding for the Parenting Minutes collection has been provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and Learning Heroes with support from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Additional funding is provided by Helena Rubinstein Foundation, The V & L Marx Foundation, and The Henry and Lucy Moses Fund.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21 , THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS , New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS , the arts and culture media provider; and newsroom NJ Spotlight News . Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for nearly 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

