WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a $9.6 trillion daily forex market (BIS 2025 figures) where over 80% of retail traders lose money, the industry has long thrived on a brutal truth: most brokers profit when clients fail. The dominant B-Book model turns brokers into silent counterparties, quietly earning from every blown account.

Then came WOUFX LLC – founded by Uzbek trader Eshniyozov Shoxjahon Akmal ogli, the "Wolf of Uzbekistan" – with a simple, defiant declaration: "We will not make money from your losses."

WOUFX LLC institutional presence

This is not marketing spin. This is a direct assault on the core architecture of modern retail forex. A Model Built on Radical Alignment

WOUFX operates exclusively as an A-Book/STP broker with transparent execution. Every order is routed straight to Tier-1 liquidity providers. The broker never takes the opposite side of a client trade.

Revenue comes only from fixed commissions, with no bonuses, no referral or affiliate programs, no hidden incentives, and no manipulative high-leverage traps (maximum 1:200). In an industry that lures newcomers with "free" money and referral kickbacks, WOUFX rejects every traditional growth hack. Client success directly aligns with broker stability – a complete inversion of the usual conflict of interest.

This is not just different. This is an entirely higher level of structural integrity.

The Making of the Wolf

Eshniyozov's path spans 13 years of professional trading – years of losses, rigorous self-analysis, and hard-won consistent profitability. In 2021 he published verified results that drew comparisons to global records, complete with open reports and video breakdowns.

Unlike countless self-styled gurus hiding behind closed signals, he weaponized transparency. That same principle now powers WOUFX: turning personal discipline into institutional infrastructure.

Unprecedented Legal Fortress for a Forex Broker

While most forex firms hide in lightly regulated offshore havens, WOUFX has deliberately anchored itself in verifiable U.S. jurisdiction:

State of Delaware File Number: 10372381

Delaware Business License Number: 2025715007

FinCEN MSB Registration Number: 31000315645596

SEC EDGAR CIK: 0002094541 (Form D filed)

Registered Address: 1209 North Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, USA

Authorized Capital: $11 million

LEI: 984500386C3CN4BF4710

UNGM Vendor Status

Independent U.S. Legal Opinion

These are not decorative badges – they are publicly verifiable identifiers in some of the world's strictest registries. WOUFX serves non-U.S. clients and avoids direct U.S. retail forex licensing, but it has voluntarily submitted to a level of scrutiny most competitors avoid entirely.

The WOUFX™ trademark application at the USPTO (classes 36 and 42) further signals long-term commitment to operating within recognizable legal boundaries.

A Dangerous Precedent

When a broker openly refuses to profit from client losses – and backs it with auditable registrations – uncomfortable questions emerge for the rest of the industry:

Why do others still rely on B-Book revenue?

Why do referral schemes and bonus traps remain standard practice?

Why do so many firms disappear overnight with client funds?

WOUFX offers no easy-money promises. Instead, it delivers something increasingly rare: an infrastructure where trader prosperity and broker viability are genuinely aligned.

Final Challenge

WOUFX LLC is more than a new entrant. It is a living challenge to an industry long accustomed to profiting from failure.

The "Wolf of Uzbekistan" has transformed personal conviction into institutional reality. The market now faces a clear choice: evolve toward genuine transparency – or continue defending a model built on conflict of interest.

The gauntlet has been thrown. The pack is watching.

