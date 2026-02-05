The Women's Business Center Program Receives Record Funding in Bipartisan Funding Bill

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 3, 2026, the Women's Business Center Program (WBC) at the Small Business Administration (SBA) received $27 million for this fiscal year through the bipartisan passage of a wide-ranging funding bill, The Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 7148). The amount equals the highest funding ever for the program and the first time the program was explicitly included in the legislative text.

Corinne Goble, CEO of the Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC), issued the following statement:

"This funding reaffirms a strong bipartisan commitment to the 15 million women entrepreneurs fueling economic growth in communities across America. With Congress's continued support, the Women's Business Center network can keep doing what it does best, helping women launch businesses, increase revenue, access capital, and create jobs. This investment is more than program funding; it is a clear vote of confidence in the economic power of American entrepreneurs.

We are especially grateful to leaders of the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittees; Chairman Bill Hagerty, Ranking Member Jack Reed, Chairman Dave Joyce, and Ranking Member Steny Hoyer for their leadership in championing the Women's Business Center program. We would also like to thank the Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship and the House Committee on Small Business for their continued oversight of the program, as well as the more than 100 members of the U.S. Congress who vocally championed WBCs in this funding cycle. This is a clear and bipartisan win for women's entrepreneurship."

Since the first Women's Business Center opened in 1988, the WBC network has supported millions of entrepreneurs nationwide by providing training, counseling, and access to critical resources needed to start, grow, and scale successful businesses.

Data gathered in 2025 shows that WBCs generate $6 in small business revenue and $7.50 in private capital investment for every $1 of SBA support, all while sustaining 340,000 jobs that contribute $16 billion in salaries.

The FY 2026 funding ensures that Women's Business Centers can continue strengthening local economies, expanding opportunity, and delivering measurable results for entrepreneurs in communities nationwide.

About the Association of Women's Business Centers

The Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC) is the leading national voice and resource for igniting the economic power of women's entrepreneurship. AWBC advocates for and supports a network of over 140 Women's Business Centers (WBCs) across the United States. These centers provide entrepreneurs with free coaching, networking opportunities, small business resources, training, and more. AWBC's mission is to ensure that small business owners have the tools and support they need to succeed in business and contribute to the broader economy.

In partnership with Verizon, TikTok, and other corporate allies, AWBC expands access to digital readiness and upskilling programs, as well as national initiatives including HOPE2Women.org , VeteranStartup.org , and Biz2Grow.org

Media Contact:

Laura Henson

HVM Communications

917-539-7812

[email protected]

SOURCE The Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC)