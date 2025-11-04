The World Series Is Over, But Baseball Never Stops at AstroTurf

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The final out has been recorded. The champagne has been sprayed. The season's champions have been crowned. For most of the world, baseball now goes into hibernation.

But at AstroTurf? Baseball is just getting started.

AstroTurf's passion for baseball is a year round obession

While ballparks go quiet and stadium lights dim, our work ramps up behind the scenes - innovating, testing, building, educating, and preparing for the next season of greatness. Because baseball does not really end, it evolves. And so do we.

Designing the Future of the Game

Even as the roar of postseason crowds fades, our R&D teams are hard at work designing the next generation of baseball surfaces. Every stitch, fiber, and infill particle matter when you are crafting fields trusted from Little League® to professional ballparks.

We study how a ground ball travels through the infield.

We simulate cleat release to prevent injuries.

We evaluate bounce consistency in the lab and on site.

We build surfaces that play like real grass where they should and like clay where they must.

Every innovation begins long before spring training. It starts now.

Relentless Testing and Quality Assurance

Long after the last pitch of the World Series, our staff is still throwing fastballs of their own - through testing equipment, accelerometers, and impact machines.

Ball roll, ball bounce, field speed - nothing is taken for granted.

We freeze turf, bake turf, drench turf, and drag cleats across it thousands of times to replicate seasons of use.

We adjust fibers, backing, infill, and pad technology until it meets the highest standard: the AstroTurf standard.

Because when a shortstop charges a slow roller or a catcher blocks a ball at the plate, performance and safety must be predictable.

We are Installing Across the Country

While players rest, our installation crews are moving dirt, laser-grading base paths, and rolling out the next generation of ballfields.

From high school diamonds to collegiate stadiums to spring training complexes, we work year-round to ensure each field is ready for first pitch. These fields become more than fields of play - they become communities, home stands, rivalries, championships, and memories.

Partnerships That Build the Game

Baseball is a team sport, and we are proud to be on the team.

We are the Official Synthetic Turf Partner of Major League Baseball® , collaborating to elevate player safety and field performance.

, collaborating to elevate player safety and field performance. We work with spring training facilities, player development academies, NCAA programs, and high schools.

We listen to coaches, trainers, field managers, and athletes - not just to sell fields, but to build relationships that shape the future of baseball.

Educating the Next Generation of Baseball Decision-Makers

Turf is not just technology, it's understanding. That is why we travel the country to teach field managers, athletic directors, architects, and coaches about:

The science behind turf and infill systems

Player safety and traction

Proper maintenance of synthetic turf

How to design a diamond for optimal ball play

We do not just build fields. We build knowledge.

Innovation Never Sleeps, And Neither Does Our Passion for the Game

Even in the offseason:

We explore new sustainable infills and fibers.

We refine our famous RootZone™ and Diamond Series™ technologies.

We collaborate with biomechanical experts and sports scientists.

We work to lower field temperatures, increase safety, and extend field life.

Because baseball deserves more than a surface, it deserves science.

Baseball Restarts Now

Yes, the confetti have fallen. The season is over. But at AstroTurf, baseball is still in full swing.

We are already preparing for next year's opening day. We are designing the fields that future champions will celebrate on. We are installing surfaces where young players will fall in love with the game. We are innovating, testing, teaching, and building.

Because baseball may end on the field, but it never stops at AstroTurf.

About AstroTurf®

For over 60 years, AstroTurf® has been the innovator and leader in synthetic turf. As the inventor of the first artificial playing surface, AstroTurf continues to set the standard in the industry with advanced systems engineered for safety, performance, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. From professional stadiums to colleges, schools, and community fields, AstroTurf delivers surfaces that meet the highest expectations of athletes and field owners alike. With a full range of sport-specific systems, proprietary technologies like RootZone® and Trionic® fibers, and a commitment to environmental responsibility through initiatives like USDA BioPreferred® certification, AstroTurf provides more than a field—it provides a foundation for champions. AstroTurf is the Official Synthetic Turf Partner of MLB®.

