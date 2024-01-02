The World Travel Awards Recognizes Miami Beach as World's Leading Lifestyle Destination 2023

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In early 2023, Miami Beach was officially named "North America's Leading Beach Destination" and "North America's Leading City Destination" by one of the travel industry's most respected organizations. Now, the world-famous destination has been recognized as the "World's Leading Lifestyle Destination 2023" by the World Travel Awards, adding to Miami Beach's collection of awards and accolades designated in the 2023 calendar year. As a diverse city with an abundance of experiences for all travelers, Miami Beach is home to a renowned public art collection, variety of museums and galleries, a selection of globally-recognized luxury hotels and spas and travel-worthy restaurants with both established and rising chefs at the helm.

"It is an honor to be named as the World's Leading Lifestyle Destination of 2023 by the prestigious World Travel Awards after being recognized in two previous categories that represent Miami Beach's global appeal," says Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "We've continued to make strides as a destination leader by continuously working to showcase our city's best attributes with interactive resources and thoughtful user experiences to connect with repeat and future visitors."

Miami Beach welcomes travelers to a city with architectural roots and design that is perfectly situated amongst iconic waters that offer a variety of activities to connect with the natural beauty of the area and lifestyle, from water sports and beachfront yoga to menus featuring invasive species and conscious techniques to help preserve marine life. And, this past year, the Miami Beach and Visitor and Convention Authority has doubled down on immersive technology, including the launch of the EXP Miami Beach Tours App, now available for download on Google Play and  Apple,  that seamlessly allows users to explore the many lifestyle itineraries available in-market including a including a cultural institutions tour, public art tour, art deco tour and LGBTQ+ tour and more. 

Adding to Miami Beach's reputation as a world leader in the lifestyle space, the destination will participate in the debut Open House Miami showcase scheduled to take place March 1-2, 2024.

Open House Miami will be only the fourth city in the U.S., following New York, San Diego, and Chicago, of what has become a worldwide movement to open cities and engage the community in conversations about how to shape the future and celebrate historic design and architecture. Complimentary direct access to experience a collection of buildings throughout Miami Beach will provide opportunities for visitors to connect, learn, discuss and debate amongst experts and themselves.

"As we work to preserve our award-winning history in 2024, we look forward to introducing new offerings and experiences, like Open House Miami, that attracts visitors from around the world," adds Grisette Marcos. "We're also set to further enhance our technology resources through the use of augmented reality across a number of owned platforms to help highlight the Miami Beach lifestyle."

To learn more about Miami Beach's recent awards wins, the upcoming Open House Miami experience and more, follow the @experiencemiamibeach handles on Instagram, Threads and Facebook, and subscribe to receive information and deals from the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority at miamibeachvca.com.

