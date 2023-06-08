THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2023

News provided by

50 Best

08 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

LONDON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, today reveals the list of restaurants ranked from 51st to 100th, ahead of the annual awards ceremony taking place in Valencia on Tuesday 20th June. In the 21st year of the awards, the extended ranking showcases restaurants across five continents. The list is the result of votes from the 1,080 independent authorities from the world of gastronomy who create The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list being revealed in less than two weeks' time.

Continue Reading
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, reveals the extended list of restaurants ranked from 51 to 100
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, reveals the extended list of restaurants ranked from 51 to 100

  • The 51-100 list includes 12 new entries from 11 different cities, from Quito and Panama City to Istanbul and Paris
  • The 51-100 list includes restaurants in 22 territories across five continents
  • 15 entries are from Asia, 21 from Europe, six from North America, five from South America and three from the Middle East & Africa
  • The highest new entry in the 51-100 list is Mérito, Lima, at No.59

With three new entries from South America, two new cities – Quito and Panama City – are represented in the list for the first time in its history: Nuema, Quito is voted in at No.79 and Maito in Panama City at No.100. Europe also gains four new entries: Enrico Bartolini, Milan (No.85); Kei, Paris (No.93); Ceto, the latest opening from Mauro Colagreco in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin (No.95) and Ricard Camarena Restaurant, located in the host city of Valencia (No.96). From Turkey, new entry Turk Fatih Tutak debuts at No.66.

Following the launch of Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants in 2022, the region has continued to grow in its gastronomic recognition, with one restaurant from the United Arab Emirates placing in the 51-100 ranking: Dubai's Ossiano (also a new entry at No.87). 

Asia boasts three new entries for 2023: Nusara (No.74) and Potong (No.88), both in Bangkok, along with Labyrinth (No.97), Singapore. 

For the full 51-100 list, click here.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, comments: "All the establishments announced today have demonstrated outstanding hospitality and represent some of the greatest dining experiences across the globe. It gives us immense pleasure to recognise their achievements."

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 will be livestreamed on the 50 Best Facebook page here and YouTube channel here beginning at 19:40 (UK time) on 20th June.

Media centre:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096770/50_BEST.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076144/World_50Best_Rest_2023_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 50 Best

Also from this source

THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS ANNONCE LA LISTE 2023 DES 51-100

THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS ANUNCIA LA LISTA 51-100 PARA 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.