The World's Greatest Chefs Announce Where They Love to Travel and Dine on Travel That Matters

Listen to Never-Before-Heard Conversations between Award-Winning Travel Editor Bruce Wallin and Master Chefs

MALIBU, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling with master chefs is the theme of the brand-new season of CurtCo Media's Travel That Matters with Bruce Wallin. The podcast's 10-episode Master Chef series is for anyone who loves food, travel, and learning about the top culinary destinations from the people who know them best. Never-heard-before conversations showcase the "who's who" of the culinary world—including Marcus Samuelsson, Daniel Boulud, Amanda Freitag, Gregory Gourdet, and Gail Simmons — and their inspiring travel stories and insider tips.

"Travel That Matters" Master Chef series "Travel That Matters" Podcast Cover

You will hear about their favorite destinations, as well as what it takes to create stunning hand-made pasta from the distinguished chef Boulud, get an inside look into the sights, smells, and tastes from around the world that inspired chefs Samuelsson and Gourdet, and learn about the best food cities in the United States, including where to find the best pizza (hint: it's not in New York), from chef Freitag. You will also hear from Simeon Hall Jr, Curtis Stone, Chris Jackson, and others. The April 25 release of the new Master Chef series from Travel That Matters is perfectly timed to inspire your travels this summer and beyond. For more details about each episode, click here .

"From Italy and Japan to Mexico and Peru, great food is arguably the primary reason why we travel," explains host Bruce Wallin. "Experiencing these destinations and many others through the eyes of the world's leading chefs is something that will inspire anyone who loves food and travel."

Presenting sponsors of the Travel That Matters Master Chef series are Accor , a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 5,400 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues in 110 countries, and Stonestreet Estate Vineyards , a California winery in the Alexander Valley. The free podcast releases on alternate Tuesdays, and is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music , Spotify , and Goodpods .

