The World's Largest Industrial Mixing Business and the World's Largest Fluid Mixing Conference Meet to Drive Industry Innovation Forward

Award-winning engineers arrive in Alberta, Canada this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW engineers leading the world's largest industrial mixing business are taking center stage at this year's North American Mixing Forum (NAMF) and the International Symposium on Mixing in Industrial Processes (ISMIP) in Banff. NAMF is the first forum of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE).

SPX FLOW proudly boasts award-winning experts, Richard Cope, PhD and Richard Grenville, PhD as presenters at the conference. Dr. Grenville, NAMF's President Emeritus, has developed groundbreaking research in the areas of blending and solids suspension, setting new standards in the field of industrial mixing. Since, SPX FLOW colleagues have made advancements to his research and are presenting their latest findings this week. Dr. Cope is the NAMF acting treasurer and has served in three elected positions over the course of his career. He will be presenting his latest findings on heat transfer in mixed tanks. Both experts' presence at the conference highlights SPX FLOW's commitment to advancing the science and technology of fluid mixing far past daily operations.

"SPX FLOW experts have served on the NAMF Council and Executive Leadership Team since Jim Oldshue helped found NAMF and establish the first mixing conference in 1967," said Dr. Cope, Senior Research Engineer, SPX FLOW Mixing Solutions. "We intend to continue our tradition of mixing leadership actively and intentionally."

Where to hear from the experts during the conference, all times in Mountain Daylight Time:

June 25 th at 8:40 pm : "Reanalysis of Blend Time Data: New Insights" – by Aaron Strand , Cormac Ryan , Tarang Bulchandani , Jason Giacomelli , Richard Grenville

at : "Reanalysis of Blend Time Data: New Insights" – by , , , , June 25 th at 9:20 pm : "Modelling Impeller Type Effects on Heating Times in a Jacketed Agitated Vessel" – by Richard Cope , Kevin Logsdon , Richard Kehn (RE Mason), Eric Janz (M-Star CFD)

at : "Modelling Impeller Type Effects on Heating Times in a Jacketed Agitated Vessel" – by , , (RE Mason), (M-Star CFD) June 25 th at 5:00 pm and 10:00 pm : "Applying Meso-Mixing Principles to Reactive Precipitations to Optimize Agitator Design and Feed Location in Staged Reactors with High Recycle: a CFD Study" – by Ben Boyer , Jason Giacomelli , Todd Hutchinson , Richard Grenville

at and : "Applying Meso-Mixing Principles to Reactive Precipitations to Optimize Agitator Design and Feed Location in Staged Reactors with High Recycle: a CFD Study" – by , , , June 27 th at 9:10 am : "On the Boundary between Inertial and Viscous Subrange Turbulence Solids Suspension Mechanisms: Reynolds or Archimedes number?" – by Jason Giacomelli , Richard Grenville , and Harry Van den Akker (University of Limerick)

Aaron Strand, Senior Mixing Technology Manager, SPX FLOW Mixing Solutions, also serves as one of five chairs on NAMF's executive council. "We are incredibly proud to be presenting more fluid mixing research at Mixing XXVIII & ISMIP 11 than any other organization and demonstrating our expertise as mixing solution makers," said Strand.



In addition to groundbreaking research, the NAMF conference also offers the opportunity to give back. SPX FLOW's Philadelphia mixing brand is sponsoring the Student Award this week, and for the second year in a row, its Lightnin brand will sponsor the Award for Excellence at the AIChE annual meeting in October.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

