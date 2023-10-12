The World's Largest Industrial Mixing Business Set to Accelerate Spare Part Response

SPX FLOW, INC.

12 Oct, 2023, 10:18 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW's Mixing Solutions business has opened a new state-of-the-art Aftermarket Center of Excellence (ACE) in Rochester, New York. The Center houses both aftermarket fulfilment for spare parts and mixer repair service for the Northeast. Customers can now expect a fresh, comprehensive service approach with prompt support from one collaborative facility.

Most notably, this expansion streamlines the fulfilment process to improve delivery times for customers seeking critical original spare parts. For more on our aftermarket capabilities, see https://www.spxflow.com/capabilities/mixers-aftermarket.

"Downtime in a manufacturing setting is extremely costly," says Jennifer Desrosiers, who manages the Aftermarket Fulfilment Center within ACE. "The Center allows us to focus solely on aftermarket customer orders and react immediately to customer needs to get them up and running in quick order."

A Brief Overview:

  • Ensuring Lightnin, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions and Plenty customers have timely access to replacement parts poses a strategic advantage by minimizing operational disruptions and downtime in manufacturing. See the Center up close in this new video.

  • ACE addresses the ever-growing demand for spare parts across the industry, no matter the brand.

  • In addition to part fulfilment, ACE now houses all Rochester-based aftermarket customer service, engineers, product management and materials management personnel.

  • Mixing Solutions offers a full spectrum of aftermarket support services that range from parts and technical support to full gearbox drive exchanges. As a preferred mixing partner, the team assesses, repairs and maintains industrial mixing equipment while maximizing productivity and uptime.

With rapid mixing growth in the Southeast Asia area, the aftermarket team is also expanding its presence in the region to include new technologists and application engineers. The team works on quotation support, order fulfilment and aftermarket warranty opportunities.

"Speed and convenience are critical elements to becoming a trusted lifecycle partner with our aftermarket customers and we are integrating our global footprint to enhance our customer responsiveness to meet their expectations at home and abroad," says Mark Cardano, Vice President of Global Aftermarket for Mixing Solutions.

SPX FLOW's Mixing Solutions is comprised of five leading mixer brands: Lightnin, Philadelphia Mixing SolutionsPlenty, Stelzer and Uutechnic. The team is committed to continuing its tradition of innovation and excellence for customers as the Lightnin brand is currently celebrating its 100-year anniversary.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.
Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com

