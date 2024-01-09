The World's Largest Rockabilly Festival, Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, Returns April 18th-21st for its 27th Year, with 75 bands, 25 DJs, Burlesque, Classic Cars, Pool Parties, and More!

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend , a four-day music festival, now in its 27th year, is returning April 18th-21st to The Orleans Hotel and Casino. VLV is the Longest Running Music Festival in Las Vegas and the Largest Rockabilly Event in the World.

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Apr 18-21st

VLV annually attracts 9,000 international revelers from 20 different countries to Las Vegas for the 4-day festival, and up to 20,000 for the huge Saturday Classic Car show event. The VLV crowd are some of the most eye-catching, stylish, head-turning people you will ever see in one place.

Besides 75 bands & 25 DJs, there's the enormous Classic Car Show, a Burlesque Showcase and Competition, a Vintage Fashion Show, Dance Lessons and Competition, 3 days of Tiki Pool Parties, Vintage Swimsuit Contests, Burlesque Bingo, a Pin-Up Contest, a Tattoo Lounge, Bowling, special Meetups for singles, sober folks, and LGBTQ+ attendees, over 120 Vendors, Record Hops till 7 am, and more.

Some not-to-be-missed attractions this year include Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats at the classic car show, The VLV RnB showcase (a supergroup with a powerhouse of talented acts from multiple countries performing popular crowd-pleasing classic RnB from the 50s), Rockabilly acts from all over the globe like The Spunyboys (France), Toto and the Raw Deals (UK), and Tornado Beat (Netherlands). There's a lot of excitement this year around the young acts in their 20s carrying the torch of Rockabilly for next generations.

The Viva Las Vegas Car Show is one of the largest classic car shows in North America, featuring 800–1,000 vintage cars, all pre-1964, as well as famous movie cars, the annual VLV Pin-up Contest, and 5 bands. One day tickets are available for the car show. Children of all ages are welcome and under age 15 get in free with an adult.

VLV is held at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, 4500 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89103. Tickets are available for the event until they sell out. Separate tickets are available for the Car Show. VLV works with several other hotels to provide discounts to accommodate the fans.

