Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Promoter Launches "Red Hot Vegas" Weekender Oct. 13th & 14th with Rockabilly DJs, Burlesque, & Pool Party

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend

18 Sep, 2023, 10:09 ET

Las Vegas' Longest-Running Music Festival has a Spin-off 

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce Red Hot Vegas, launched by world renowned Rockabilly promoter, Tom Ingram, who's been organizing the hugely successful Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend for 26 years. Red Hot Vegas is a 2-day mini rockabilly weekend featuring DJs, dancing, record hops, burlesque performances, and a pool party, held on Friday Oct 13th and Saturday Oct 14th at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

For 26 years, lovers of Rockabilly around the globe have flocked to Las Vegas for the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend which has grown to be the largest Rockabilly event in the world, and the longest-running music festival in Las Vegas, but Promoter Tom Ingram and many first attendees of VLV miss the close-knit camaraderie of a smaller weekend event. To fill this need, Ingram is launching this mini rockin' weekender where lovers of the Rockabilly genre can meetup, dance, enjoy burlesque performances and a pool party at a smaller and more relaxed pace than the huge festival VLV has become.

Friday and Saturday will feature all night record hops with Tom's Big Sound System in the French Quarter Room, and Burlesque Bingo both nights in the St. Charles Room with performances by Audrey Deluxe, Ginger Watson, Isabelle Marie, Veronica Velvet, Ruby Champagne, Miss Magnolia, and more, and a pool party on Saturday at The Orleans pool.

Record hop DJs are Tom Ingram, Madame X, Andy Roadoiler, El Nova, Satoshi, Shorty, The Deacon, Rockin' Daddy O, and more.

Vacationers and Vegas locals alike can come revel at this retro rockin' weekend for $95 to join in all the fun, wear their finest retro threads, dance the weekend away, lounge by the pool, and enjoy the fun unique Burlesque Bingo experience. Who doesn't want a weekend in Vegas? Tickets can be purchased here.

SOURCE Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend

