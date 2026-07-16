The World's Top Hotel Brands Are Quietly Building a $40,000 Cruise Category

New booking data from Global Travel Collection shows luxury hospitality brands moving onto the water, bringing first-time clients and four-figure-a-night expectations with them

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new category of luxury travel is forming at sea, and it is not coming from the cruise industry. According to new 2026 booking data from Global Travel Collection (GTC), the network behind the world's most respected luxury travel advisors, iconic hotel and hospitality brands now account for 5 percent of all future cruise bookings, with the average branded voyage priced at $40,000. That is four times the cost of a traditional ocean cruise.

New booking data from Global Travel Collection shows luxury hospitality brands moving onto the water, bringing first-time clients and four-figure-a-night expectations with them.

The most telling part of the data is who is buying. These are not existing cruisers trading up. They are brand loyalists following the names they trust from land onto the water, often booking a cruise for the first time.

"This is category creation, not category switching," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "A client who has spent fifteen years loyal to a single hospitality brand is now stepping onto that brand's ship, and they are bringing the same expectations they have on land. They are not comparison shopping against other cruises. They are following the experience they already trust into a new setting."

The momentum is showing up across the category. GTC's yacht sales are up roughly $3 million year over year, with strong demand through spring and fall. Yacht travel is increasingly tied to the same instinct driving the broader luxury market in 2026, a preference for privacy, exclusivity and space.

The branded surge sits inside a cruise market already running hot. The U.S. cruise industry is forecast to reach record highs in 2026, growing 5 percent overall, with river cruise up 25 percent and yacht up 40 percent. GTC is outpacing the market across every segment, growing 14 percent, nearly three times the industry rate.

"Cruise has shed its old reputation faster than almost any category we track," Licea added. "The ceiling on what a luxury traveler will spend at sea has gone up dramatically, and the brands moving into this space are the reason why."

Cruise 2026 at a Glance

A new category: Branded voyages now 5% of future cruise bookings

Branded voyages now 5% of future cruise bookings The premium: $40,000 average branded trip, 4x a traditional ocean cruise

$40,000 average branded trip, 4x a traditional ocean cruise New buyers: Brand loyalists cruising for the first time, not existing cruisers trading up

Brand loyalists cruising for the first time, not existing cruisers trading up Yacht momentum: Sales up roughly $3 million year over year

Sales up roughly $3 million year over year Market context: U.S. cruise industry forecast for record highs, growing 5%

U.S. cruise industry forecast for record highs, growing 5% GTC outpacing: Up 14% across every segment, nearly 3x the market

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel advisors. More than 1,500 GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world traveler clients.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

[email protected]

1-212-944-1125

SOURCE Global Travel Collection