The Wound Pros Joins Fight Against Human Trafficking, Announces $100,000 Donation

The Wound Pros partners with Libertas Intl. to support victims and combat global human trafficking and exploitation

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Pros , the nation's leading wound care management company, has partnered with Libertas International, a non-governmental organization dedicated to eradicating human trafficking and child exploitation. This collaboration is a testament to the company's dedication to societal impact and communal welfare, extending its healing touch beyond medical care.

Libertas International works tirelessly to rescue and rehabilitate victims in Latin America, offering them a fresh start through English language training, education, and mentorship programs. This initiative is crucial, considering the harrowing reality of human trafficking, a $150 billion industry that ensnares more than 40 million individuals globally, with women constituting up to 70% of the affected.

The collaboration with Libertas was spearheaded by The Wound Pros' Director of Global Help Desk, Ayanna Releford, and aligns with the wound care company's values of care, community, and transformation. Reflecting this commitment, the company made a donation of $100,000 to support Libertas in its mission.

The donation by The Wound Pros will enhance Libertas International's capacity to create safe, educational, and supportive environments for survivors. It will provide them with the essential physical, mental, emotional, social, and spiritual healing tools. This enables them to break free from the cycle of trauma and step into a new life of freedom.

"The Wound Pros' partnership with Libertas International represents a powerful alignment of our mission with actionable care that transcends borders and impacts lives profoundly. The fight against human trafficking is not just a battle against a criminal industry; it is a fight to restore human dignity and freedom," said Ayanna Releford.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a physician-owned and managed durable medical equipment (DME) company committed to transforming the treatment and management of chronic non-healing wounds with data-driven decisions and comprehensive documentation. By incorporating technologies like AI and Machine Learning into wound care management, The Wound Pros aims to achieve superior wound-healing outcomes. With services ranging from digital wound management to EHR systems and advanced wound care dressings, The Wound Pros is steadfast in its mission to deliver quality care to long-term facilities nationwide. The company offers exceptional customer service and top-notch care by merging state-of-the-art technology with a patient-focused approach ("High-Tech, High-Touch"). As a prominent DMEPOS supplier and Medicare Part B provider, The Wound Pros serves long-term care facilities nationwide.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

