The Wyoming Reserve Wins U.S. Vaulting and Fulfillment Business of International Precious Metals Dealer BullionStar

CASPER, Wyo., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wyoming Reserve Opportunity Zone Fund Corporation, a high-security, precious metals-focused vaulting and operating business in Casper, today announced that BullionStar, a premier international precious metals dealer, has selected The Wyoming Reserve to provide vaulting and fulfillment services for its United States operations.

The engagement reflects BullionStar's commitment to further expanding its presence in the U.S. market and underscores The Wyoming Reserve's role as a specialized provider of fully segregated, insured storage and operational support for physical precious metals companies worldwide.

"We are thrilled to have earned the trust and business of BullionStar," said Miguel Perez-Santalla, managing director of The Wyoming Reserve. "As an internationally recognized precious metals company, BullionStar brings a global reputation for excellence, transparency and customer-focused service. We look forward to supporting their continued growth with secure, fully insured vaulting and fulfillment services in Wyoming."

BullionStar serves customers across 150+ countries globally and is known for its emphasis on fully segregated precious metals ownership and storage. As part of its U.S. expansion, the company sought a purpose-built, Class 3 vaulting partner offering strong security controls, jurisdictional advantages and operational reliability.

Mark Cerelli, chief operating officer of BullionStar, said, "We selected The Wyoming Reserve for its uncompromising security standards, expertise in handling precious metals, and strategic location in a state with strong bullion rights and privacy protections. The facility aligns with our commitment to providing clients with fully allocated, insured storage and seamless service in the U.S. market."

The Wyoming Reserve is located in an approximately 70,000-square-foot facility in a designated opportunity zone in Casper. In addition to operating a Class 3 vault facility, the company provides buying, selling, transportation, fulfillment and metal availability services for commercial and industrial clients. The facility is activated as a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) site, offering tariff advantages for eligible imports and exports, and emphasizes transparency through emerging blockchain-enabled traceability systems.

About The Wyoming Reserve

The Wyoming Reserve is a high-security, precious metals-focused vault facility. Consisting of a team of individuals whose breadth of experience is only matched by their commitment and purpose to deliver and protect valued assets, The Wyoming Reserve leverages the combined powers of experience, innovation and determination to meet its goal-based financial objectives. To learn more, visit www.thewyomingreserve.com/

About BullionStar

BullionStar is one of the world's premier precious metals dealers. Founded in 2012, BullionStar has fulfilled approximately $4 billion in orders globally. The company offers a wide range of precious metal products, competitive pricing, and secure vault storage across the United States, Singapore, and New Zealand. BullionStar is committed to restoring gold and silver to their role as sound money by providing customers with 24/7 online access to precious metals, and fully allocated, secure storage held outside the banking system.

Disclaimers; No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Stock or any other securities of The Wyoming Reserve, and no offer, solicitation or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

The tax consequences of an investment in The Wyoming Reserve are particularly complex. Prospective investors should consult with their own tax advisors, attorneys or accountants in order to fully understand the federal, state, local and any foreign tax consequences of an investment.

Each Investor will be required to represent to The Wyoming Reserve, and provide documentation to verify such representation, that such Investor is an "accredited investor," as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act, and has such knowledge and experience in financial and business matters that it is capable of evaluating the merits and risks of an investment in shares of The Wyoming Reserve's Common Stock.

The Shares will be subject to restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be sold, pledged or otherwise transferred except as permitted under the Securities Act and the securities laws of other applicable jurisdictions. The Shares will not be listed on any U.S. securities exchange or quoted or traded on or in any U.S. over-the-counter or other market. This Offering has not been filed with, or reviewed by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction, nor has the SEC or any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this Offering. Investing in securities of The Wyoming Reserve is speculative, illiquid, and the offering involves substantial risks and should be considered only by those persons who can afford the risk of loss of their entire investment.

Securities are offered through Realta Equities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Realta Equities and The Wyoming Reserve are not affiliated.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE The Wyoming Reserve