Wells Fargo Bank Partners with The Wyoming Reserve for Institutional Precious Metals Storage

CASPER, Wyo., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wyoming Reserve Opportunity Zone Fund Corporation, a high-security, precious metals-focused vaulting and operating business in Casper, today announced that Wells Fargo Bank has selected The Wyoming Reserve as a partner for the custody and storage of precious metals.

"This relationship reflects the level of trust and operational rigor required by the world's leading financial institutions," said Josh Phair, co-founder and CEO of The Wyoming Reserve. "Wells Fargo is one of the most respected names in financial services, and being selected to safeguard physical precious metals on their behalf is a significant validation of our facility, our people and our commitment to the highest standards of security and transparency."

Large financial institutions and bullion banks typically rely on specialized, third-party Class 3 vault facilities like The Wyoming Reserve to provide fully allocated, insured storage for physical precious metals, rather than housing such assets within traditional bank branches. These facilities are selected based on stringent requirements for security, chain-of-custody controls, auditability, insurance coverage and regulatory compliance.

This announcement represents the latest in a series of notable milestones for The Wyoming Reserve, including the activation of its Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) status and the state of Wyoming's recent selection of the facility to vault precious metals on behalf of the state. Together, these developments further position The Wyoming Reserve as a strategically important hub for institutional and global precious-metals storage and trade.

The Wyoming Reserve is located in an approximately 70,000-square-foot facility in a designated opportunity zone in Casper. In addition to operating a state-of-the-art Class 3 vault facility, the company offers services including buying, selling, transportation, fulfillment and metal availability for commercial and industrial clients. The company emphasizes transparency, including the implementation of blockchain technology for enhanced traceability.

About The Wyoming Reserve

The Wyoming Reserve is a high-security, precious metals-focused vault facility. Consisting of a team of individuals whose breadth of experience is only matched by their commitment and purpose to deliver and protect valued assets, The Wyoming Reserve leverages the combined powers of experience, innovation and determination to meet its goal-based financial objectives. To learn more, visit www.thewyomingreserve.com/

