The year in review: Garmin releases 2024 Garmin Connect Data Report

Insights from Garmin users worldwide provide a look at key health and fitness trends

OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today released its 2024 Garmin Connect™ Data Report, highlighting overall health and fitness trends from its customers around the world. From detailed health and wellness stats – like how well our customers slept or how their bodies responded to stress – to fitness-driven data like average daily steps, insights from the Garmin Connect community show 2024 was another very active year.

Health and wellness takeaways

Average Body Battery™ level: 71 . Garmin users have the most energy on Tuesdays, yet Saturdays typically see the lowest score. The Netherlands has the highest average Body Battery score, while Japan has the lowest average.

. Garmin users have the most energy on Tuesdays, yet Saturdays typically see the lowest score. has the highest average Body Battery score, while has the lowest average. Average sleep score: 71 . Users in The Netherlands get the best sleep, while those in Indonesia have the lowest average sleep score.

. Users in get the best sleep, while those in have the lowest average sleep score. Average stress score: 30. Mondays are the least stressful day of the week, while Saturdays saw the highest scores. Users in Malaysia had the highest stress scores this year and those in South Korea had the lowest.

Fitness takeaways

Average training readiness score : 60. Users in New Zealand are the most prepared for a workout, while South Korea has the lowest average score.

: Users in are the most prepared for a workout, while has the lowest average score. Training status seems linked to seasonality in the Northern Hemisphere with "Detraining" statuses most common in October, November and December while "Peaking" and "Productive" statuses were most common in June, July, August and September.

seems in the Northern Hemisphere with "Detraining" statuses most common in October, November and December while "Peaking" and "Productive" statuses were most common in June, July, August and September. Daily steps: 8,317 per day . Garmin customers in Hong Kong take the most steps, yet those in Indonesia have the lowest daily average.

. Garmin customers in take the most steps, yet those in have the lowest daily average. Fitness age: On average, Garmin users are 2.48 years "younger" than their real ages.

Largest activity increases recorded in Garmin Connect

Track running: +65%

HIIT: +56%

Pilates: +42%

E-bike riding: +38%

Indoor rock climbing: +31%

Click here to read the entire report

Professional athlete approved

Garmin sponsors some of the world's top athletes, including professional runners and cyclists. Hannah Shell is a professional off-road cyclist and Garmin-sponsored athlete. Here's how the technology featured in Garmin's latest smartwatches helps her power her passions.

"I use data in the Garmin Connect app as an objective measure of how my body is responding to my current training load. The data presented in the Garmin Connect app helps determine whether there are external factors (e.g. life stress, illness, etc.) that may be contributing to fatigue.

"Training status is a great summary of several data points that can indicate whether the plan I'm following is tracking to my goals. The expanded data and views help me to add context to the training status and to get a more complete picture of my health if something seems off — things like sleep patterns, menstrual cycle, altitude acclimation, and HRV balance can help me narrow down on an issue. For example, when I saw the "overreaching" status in Garmin Connect, I consulted my doctor and it turned out to be an early indicator of an iron deficiency that was impacting my HRV."

Garmin's latest smartwatches – like the Venu® 3 and fēnix® 8 – are packed with popular health and fitness features. Whether you're looking to prepare for an event, pursue a personal milestone or focus more on overall wellness, Garmin has a smartwatch that's ready for any goal. Click here to learn more about the latest lineup of Garmin smartwatches.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog.

