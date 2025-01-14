The Zero Homes digital design platform receives Manual J® approval from the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA)

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Homes proudly announces that it has received a Powered by Manual J® Approval from the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA). Zero's digital design platform performs Manual J® calculations without the need for physical home walkthroughs or specialized training, making high-quality, energy efficient design more accessible, affordable, and consistent than ever before.

Zero Homes is the tenth company to receive Manual J® approval for its software and is the first product in its class to offer fully remote digital assessments, energy savings modeling, and design automation in one package. With these capabilities, Zero Homes is upending the traditional customer journey to deliver a frictionless experience that delivers unparalleled value to homeowners, contractors, and utility companies across the United States.



"Completing Manual J® certification further validates how our platform will revolutionize residential efficiency and how we electrify homes," says Grant Gunnison, Founder & CEO of Zero Homes. "By completing this certification, we'll not only be able to provide a frictionless process for homeowners looking to electrify, but also show that we've done the engineering work to make sure that they are getting the best solution for their home."

Zero's Groundbreaking Digital Design Platform Is Redefining an Industry Standard

Today Manual J® calculations are performed by technicians during in person, onsite evaluations, which drives up costs and limits accessibility for high quality designs. By eliminating the need for labor-intensive, in-home visits, Zero is reducing the barriers to accurate HVAC design while improving transparency in the industry. Zero Homes technology ensures that customers are provided high quality outcomes given that the HVAC design process directly impacts the system's overall costs and home comfort. Customers too often find themselves stuck with an inefficient HVAC system that delivers poor comfort, increased energy expenditures, and a reduced system lifespan. With Manual J® certification, Zero Homes can ensure every customer has access to high-quality designs no matter where they live.

With the Zero Homes app, homeowners take a high-fidelity scan of their home, snap photos of key areas using the app, and then book an appointment with an expert. Behind the scenes, Zero Homes' digital design platform performs precise Manual J® calculations, delivers a customized home design, and creates a whole-home electrification plan, each of which are provided to homeowners and reviewed during a video consultation.

For HVAC professionals, Zero Homes eliminates the need for time-intensive, on-site sales visits enabling them to focus their time on revenue generating work. When HVAC professionals partner with Zero Homes, they receive complete project scopes ready for install. This allows contractors to focus on installations and streamline their operations, which saves more than 3 hours per bid and can reduce project planning time by 90%.

"ACCA's Manual J® is a crucial tool contractors use to help deliver efficiency and comfort for Americans," says Barton James, ACCA CEO and president. "Having exceptional software providers recognize this and work to comply with ACCA standards is incredibly beneficial for both contractors and their customers."

About Zero Homes

Zero Homes is the technology company driving the digital revolution of residential efficiency with its innovative design platform. With an end-to-end digital experience, Zero is enabling homeowners and contractors across the U.S. to achieve efficient all-electric homes faster, easier, and more affordably than ever before.

With the platform having been validated by the U.S. Department of Energy earlier this year for its accuracy in assessing and digitizing homes, receiving the Manual J® certification makes the platform ready for wide distribution. With Zero Homes' mission to electrify the world's homes for healthy and sustainable living, the company will seek to expand rapidly beyond the four states it serves today — California, Colorado, Illinois, and Massachusetts. Looking forward to 2025, Zero Homes will leverage this certification as a catalyst to expand its reach and aims to be in ten states by the end of 2025.

This work was completed in collaboration with the National Renewable Energy Lab as a part of the Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program, West Gate .

Learn more at www.zerohomes.com

