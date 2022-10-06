Theator Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification for Ensuring the Highest Standards of Privacy and Compliance to Partner Healthcare Institutions

The certification demonstrates Theator's commitment to providing top security protocols to protect sensitive healthcare information

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theator , the creator of Surgical Intelligence, announced today that it has achieved the HITRUST Cyber Security Framework (CSF) certification for practicing security protocols that meet both risk- and compliance-based HITRUST CSF requirements.

HITRUST CSF is a certifiable framework that provides organizations with a comprehensive, flexible, and efficient approach to regulatory compliance and risk management. Due to the sensitive nature of healthcare data specifically and the rise in healthcare breaches this year, HITRUST CSF certification is essential for health technology vendors to instill confidence in security measures and protect the very patients they aim to help. This accomplishment demonstrates the high level of importance Theator places on privacy, security, and compliance and solidifies Theator as a leader in all three areas. With HITRUST CSF certification, Theator is committed to maintaining the highest levels of nationally and internationally accepted security and privacy-related regulatory adherence in ongoing and future projects.

"Surgical Intelligence increases visibility into the OR to better evaluate surgical best practices, so we, at Theator, have a responsibility to provide our partners and their patients with the highest levels of protection," said Dotan Asselmann, CTO and Co-founder of Theator. "HITRUST CSF certification instills that confidence in Theator's technology and accelerates our mission to define a new gold standard in surgical care."

Theator created the category of Surgical Intelligence to increase OR visibility and eliminate the widespread variability and disparity plaguing the surgical field. Theator's first-of-its-kind Surgical Intelligence Platform institutionalizes automatic and routine surgical video capture, layering footage with AI-powered analysis of every operation. Surgical stakeholders access actionable insights to deliver optimized patient outcomes, ultimately enhancing surgical best practices and raising overall standards of care.

Most recently, in July 2022, Theator announced it had closed out its Series A funding with $39.5M, having now raised a total of $42.5M. In the last year, Theator has collaborated with Mayo Clinic and partnered with the Canadian Association of General Surgeons (CAGS) , adding further prestige to the burgeoning list of innovative medical institutions and surgical societies adopting Surgical Intelligence. Last December, the company was named on CB Insights' prestigious Digital Health 150 list of the 150 most innovative digital health startups in the world, highlighting industry recognition of Surgical Intelligence as a distinct category for the first time.

About Theator

Theator is pioneering the Surgical Intelligence revolution, harnessing advanced AI and computer vision technology to generate actionable insights which improve the quality of surgical care. By making routine video capture and analysis the standard of care in surgery, Surgical Intelligence derives never-before-seen-insights to help surgeons and hospital systems understand the causes of variability in patient outcomes and reduce it in the future, while also lowering costs and streamlining procedures in the OR. Theator is partnering with leading surgeons, hospitals, professional societies, and research institutions to create a smarter, more transparent operating room. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company is paving the path for real-time surgical decision-support, creating a stronger, healthier world. For more information, visit https://theator.io/ .

