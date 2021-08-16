Theator Appoints Kavi Vyas as Chief Commercial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theator , the Surgical Intelligence platform harnessing advanced AI and computer vision technology to tackle variability and disparity in surgical care, announced today the appointment of Kavi Vyas as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With vast experience in medtech commercial strategy, sales, and product, Vyas will join the senior leadership team to increase theator's global visibility and accelerate institutional adoption of its cutting-edge Surgical Intelligence platform.

Vyas joins theator with 15 years of experience in the medtech space, most recently at Viz.ai, a leader in applied artificial intelligence in healthcare, where he served as Vice President of Marketing, and Penumbra, Inc., a global healthcare company focused on innovative technologies, where he launched and managed their Global Vascular and Neurovascular Embolization businesses.

"I am excited to join theator on their mission to apply technological innovation toward improving best practices for surgeons all over the world," said Kavi Vyas, CCO of theator, about his appointment. "Theator has done a tremendous job creating an extremely comprehensive, data-driven platform already adopted by some of the world's leading medical institutions. I'm looking forward to building upon theator's current success alongside this inspiring group of experts in the surgical and machine learning fields."

"We are thrilled to welcome Kavi to theator. He comes with an exceptionally impressive skillset based on extensive experience of AI applications in healthcare, which will be instrumental toward theator's growth," said Dr. Tamir Wolf, CEO and Co-Founder of theator. "Kavi's creativity, business-savvy, and record of success at leading medtech companies, and his commitment to using technology to solve issues in healthcare, will be a huge asset to our team as we further commit to our mission of using AI to reduce and eliminate inequalities in surgical care."

Theator's first-of-its-kind Surgical Intelligence platform is transforming the standard of care in surgery, automating routine video capture and analyzing that unstructured data into actionable insights for surgeons. Theator's AI engine empowers health systems to gain deeper visibility across surgical departments and enables surgeons to pinpoint exactly where they can improve their performance and enhance surgical practice. Earlier this year, theator raised a $15.5M Series A funding round , and the company recently announced a new collaboration with Mayo Clinic 's urology and gynecology departments.

Theator is pioneering the Surgical Intelligence revolution, with an innovative platform built for surgeons by surgeons to improve outcomes and decrease disparity in surgical care. Leveraging highly sophisticated computer vision technology, theator puts defining intraoperative moments in surgeons' hands so that they can continuously perfect their surgical craft. Theator is partnering with leading surgeons, hospitals, professional societies, and research institutions to create a smarter, more transparent operating room while empowering surgeons to raise their expertise to the highest possible level. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company is paving the path for real-time surgical decision-support, creating a stronger, healthier world. For more information, visit https://theator.io/ .

