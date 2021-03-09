Theator Selected as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theator has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

The list honors businesses that have not only demonstrated resiliency in the past year but have also turned challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries, and Theator has earned the standing of No. 4 in the Data Science category.

Theator is a first-of-its-kind Surgical Intelligence platform, using AI and computer vision technology to extract and annotate key moments from surgical procedures, enabling surgeons to review operations within minutes. Its comprehensive surgical video dataset is one of the largest in the world, containing over 400,000 minutes of curated surgical video material. By providing surgeons with the quantitative, visual tools that they need to optimally relay surgical best practices to the next generation of doctors, Theator is paving the way for a new era of high-quality surgical training.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Data Science Companies," said Dr. Tamir Wolf, CEO and Co-Founder of Theator. "Surgical care standards fluctuate significantly across demographics – a major industry pain point which Surgical Intelligence can play a key role in rectifying. Theator harnesses the latest and most cutting-edge AI and computer vision capabilities to equip surgeons with the tools to review their own procedures and glean insights into real-world surgeries, raising the quality of surgical care worldwide. We are delighted that Fast Company has chosen to spotlight our company, recognizing the hard work of our talented team and visionary collaborators. We will use this vote of confidence to further fuel our mission to reduce variability and disparity in surgical care."

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

Theator is awarded with this Fast Company honor following a momentous year in which the company announced numerous integrations with medical institutions and professional surgical societies, including Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) , McGill University , The Academy for Surgical Coaching , and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons ( SAGES ) . Theator introduced a new Video Transformer Network to facilitate video action recognition 16 times faster than existing methods, bolstering its platform's ability to run at scale and positioning the company as a global leader in the field of computer vision. The company's Surgical Intelligence platform also became available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , increasing its exposure and adoption, and last month, Theator raised $15.5M in a Series A funding round led by Insight Partners, with the goal of scaling its U.S. operations and partnerships and growing its R&D team.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

Theator is pioneering the Surgical Intelligence revolution, with an innovative platform built for surgeons by surgeons to address the variability and disparity in surgical care. Combining highly sophisticated artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies, Theator puts defining intraoperative moments in surgeons' hands so that they can continuously perfect their surgical craft. Theator is partnering with visionary surgeons, hospitals, professional societies, and research institutions to create a smarter, more transparent operating room while empowering surgeons to raise their expertise to the highest possible level. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company is paving the path for real-time surgical decision-support, creating a stronger, healthier world.

