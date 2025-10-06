THEONI Natural Mineral Water: The Most Awarded Greek Water in the World Is Expanding in the US

THEONI Is Already a Top Option in Europe. Now, Its Signature Fresh Bottled Mineral Water Is Coming to the US.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Water is an essential part of life. It is also difficult to find truly pure water on a regular basis. THEONI is one of Europe's premier bottled water brands, and it is officially bringing its signature take on clean, healthy water to the United States.

"We have spent the last 12 years building a business model that taps into the water in our home region of Greece," said THEONI CEO Dimitris Tselios. "That water itself is exceptional. We take it straight from the spring, no processing, and it has become a central part of our brand. We're excited to bring our industry-leading products to the United States, where purity, sustainability, and everything we stand for are valued by so many health-conscious consumers."

THEONI is the most awarded Greek Water in the world. The company's mineral water offerings have won over 150 platinum, gold, and special awards from international quality and taste certification organizations. Many of these have been blind taste tests. The company's leadership is particularly proud of being awarded the ultimate distinction of the best water in the world in the "Mineral Water" category at the Berkeley International Water Tasting evaluation twice, once in 2016 and again this year, in 2025.

As for the water itself, THEONI's water is alkaline (pH8) and boasts an exceptionally clean taste and a smooth mouthfeel. Its mineral composition is extremely balanced, at 120mg/ liter of total solids and a hardness level of 116 mg/L CaCO₃ — again, exceptionally well balanced.

This composition is a gift of nature, and THEONI safeguards it. THEONI's water is bottled directly from the source, the Goura Spring located above farming land in the Agrafa mountain range (hence the low total solids and lack of impurities).

The water is filtered by the stones of the spring and directly bottled at 59°F. The bottles include PET plastic, glass, and a huge emphasis on 100% recyclable cartons. The last item has made the bottled water company an industry leader and a favorite with many of its larger European partners. THEONI has spent a decade or more perfecting the art of capturing the world's finest water at the source and providing it in a sustainable manner to its customers around the world. That group will soon include eco-friendly, health-conscious Americans when the brand expands in the US market in the coming months.

About THEONI

THEONI Natural Mineral Water was founded in 2013. The Greek brand bottles its award-winning alkaline water directly from the pristine, naturally gushing Goura Spring in Greece's Agrafa mountain range, at an altitude of 1100m. The pure product has a pH of 8 and a smooth, naturally balanced taste. THEONI has achieved steady double-digit growth since its inception and has earned more than 150 international quality awards, including being named the world's top mineral water twice. The company is committed to sustainably bringing nature's highest quality water to consumers worldwide. Learn more at theoni-water.gr.

Media Contact:

Makis Kalyvas

[email protected]

Mob: +30 698 1111 022

Tel: +30 24450 61200 (ext.334)

SOURCE THEONI