Therabody And (RED) Partner In Support Of Life-Saving Health Programs

The partnership highlights the importance of supporting health systems through a range of (THERABODY) RED whole-body wellness offerings, each generating funds to support the fight against two pandemics: HIV/AIDS and COVID-19. For every (PRODUCT) RED Theragun purchased, two percent of the purchase price goes directly to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response to reduce the threat of COVID-19 in communities and critical HIV/AIDS programs. The (PRODUCT) RED Theragun is available exclusively on Therabody.com as well as select retail locations for purchase.

Jennifer Lotito, President & Chief Operating Officer, (RED), said: "Therabody products are massively popular with people around the world, and we are more than delighted to see these wellness products now do double-duty by also fighting pandemics with each and every purchase. We're grateful to the team for creating such a striking (RED) range, and excited to get these into people's hands this fall."

Benjamin Nazarian, Chief Executive Officer, Therabody, said: "We are proud and thrilled to be a partner of (RED). Giving back and supporting causes we believe in is rooted in our company's DNA, and is a key pillar of our culture at Therabody. As a tech wellness company, Therabody provides solutions that can help everybody live a fuller, healthier lifestyle. With (THERABODY)RED, we are not only supporting everyday needs through our wellness offerings, but we are also creating a unique opportunity for our community to give back through their purchase by providing essential life-saving medicine and access to healthcare to those that are in need."

The (PRODUCT)RED Theragun collection includes:

The (PRODUCT) RED Theragun PRO ™ : Top-of-the-line, powerfully quiet commercial-grade deep muscle treatment meets the first-of-its-kind Smart Percussive Therapy™ device that is Bluetooth® enabled to pair seamlessly with the Therabody app for routines that help to reduce muscle soreness, improve mobility, and increase relaxation. With a rotating arm, OLED screen, two swappable batteries for continuous run-time, five hours of battery life, wireless charging, and an industry-leading two-year warranty, the Theragun PRO is the most advanced, feature-rich, professional-grade recovery tool of choice for professionals and everyday people worldwide and now quieter than ever. Price: $599 .

The (PRODUCT) RED Theragun Elite ™ : The elegantly designed ultimate wellness partner is quieter than ever. With an OLED screen and wireless charging, the Theragun Elite integrates Bluetooth® capabilities pairing with the Therabody app for a personalized experience to reduce tension, whether it comes from everyday life, work, or workouts. Price: $399 .

THE (PRODUCT)RED Theragun mini™: Theragun mini is the pocket-sized partner, giving Theragun quality muscle treatment with unparalleled portability. Compact yet powerful, Theragun mini is the most agile massage device that can go anywhere, small enough to fit into a laptop bag or purse. Price: $199 .

In addition to (PRODUCT)RED Theragun, in early 2021, Therabody will also release a (PRODUCT)RED version of its USDA Certified Organic line of CBD products, TheraOne, with two percent of the purchase price going to support (RED)'s operations in the fight to end AIDS.

About Therabody

Theragun® was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. Theragun is the most trusted percussive massage therapy device among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists, and people in more than 60 countries. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody™, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness solutions through innovation in the percussive massage therapy space, developing and introducing the first of its kind Smart Percussive Therapy™ technology, seamlessly connecting to the Therabody app via Bluetooth® as well as launching its own U.S. grown and USDA Certified Organic CBD line, TheraOne. For more information on Therabody's latest products and to stay up to date on company news, visit www.Therabody.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter . The Therabody app is available for download for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.

About (RED)®

(RED) got its name because it is the color of emergency. In 2006, (RED) was founded to engage businesses and people in one of the greatest health emergencies, the AIDS pandemic. Today, as COVID-19 threatens to undo progress of the AIDS fight, (RED) is supporting the fight against two deadly pandemics, AIDS and COVID-19, by partnering with the world's most iconic brands to generate money for the Global Fund through (RED)-branded goods and experiences. (RED) Partners include: Alessi, Amazon, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Calm, Claro, Durex, eos, Girl Skateboards, Louis Vuitton, Montblanc, Mophie, NetJets, NTWRK, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Telcel, Therabody, U-Mask and Vespa. (RED) Supporters include: Merck/MSD and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated $650 million for the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS grants primarily in eSwatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted 180 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services. Today, (RED) money continues to support these programs as well as efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on critical health services for the world's most vulnerable.

