Therabody™ Announces Its Acquisition Of RP Sports®, The Industry Leader In Clinical Pneumatic Compression, And The Launch Of The Recovery Lounge®

RP Sports' RecoveryPump products are FDA-approved Class II medical-grade devices that are trusted by medical and health specialists, professional and collegiate athletes, physiotherapists, and more than 350 sports teams. While RP Sports was officially launched in 2011, the US-based company has been well-established and respected within the medical field for more than 25 years, with the first of its kind medical-grade compression devices that are scientifically validated to reduce muscle fatigue, soreness, inflammation, and increase overall circulation.

With a cycle time from the start of compression to release that is two times faster than any other product on the market and unique internal overlapping chambers creating a hassle-free hygienic experience, the RecoveryPump product line offers the most state-of-art pneumatic compression technology that has been available primarily to medical professionals and elite athletes. With Therabody's acquisition, the cutting-edge pneumatic compression technology will now be accessible to everyday consumers from weekend warriors to health and wellness enthusiasts.

Therabody will integrate the RecoveryPump product line, including its best-selling RecoveryBoots®, with its Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices and smart vibrating Wave Roller ™, creating a holistic approach to recovery and whole-body wellness. RecoveryPump products are currently sold in more than 35 countries and will continue to be available for purchase on RPSports.com with a Therabody launch in 2021.

In addition to the RP Sports acquisition, the company has announced it will be launching the Therabody Recovery Lounge -- a curated whole-body wellness destination designed for everyone from professional and college teams, high-performance training facilities, gyms, to corporate wellness programs, creating one central location that provides an integrated recovery solution. The Recovery Lounge will feature the Theragun PRO ®, the first-of-its-kind Smart Percussive Therapy™ device, Wave Roller, as well as RecoveryPump's RecoveryBoots.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian and the RP Sports team to the Therabody family," said Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody. "After carefully assessing the market, it was clear that RecoveryPump's leading technology was far superior to any other company's products. RP Sports shares our vision and philosophy for innovation and technology that meets the highest standards of a clinical setting, backed by years of science and education to maximize the benefits of pneumatic compression. We will look to aggressively make RecoveryPump widely available to consumers across the world by providing them with the opportunity to experience and benefit from the industry's fastest cycle time, driving a more effective recovery. RecoveryPump truly complements Theragun, TheraOne, and our whole-body wellness portfolio, including our newest offering, Recovery Lounge -- with future plans for more acquisitions and expanding into additional product lines to provide the best recovery and wellness products."

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining forces with Therabody as we seek to take our clinical pneumatic compression technology to the next level," said Brian Carberry, President of RP Sports. "For more than 25 years, we've been in the business of helping people. It began on the medical side, where we've been able to improve the quality of life for hundreds of thousands of people around the world. In the last five years, we have paved the way for significant advancements in consumer-friendly compression technology -- starting with the high-performance, elite sports marketplace. Therabody will help us make those advancements more accessible to the everyday consumer."

To learn more about Therabody and its suite of natural product solutions including Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices and its USDA Certified Organic CBD product line, TheraOne, please visit www.Therabody.com .

ABOUT THERABODY

Theragun® was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. Theragun is the most trusted percussive massage therapy device among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists, and people in more than 60 countries. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody™, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness solutions through innovation in the percussive massage therapy space, developing and introducing the first of its kind Smart Percussive Therapy™ technology, seamlessly connecting to the Therabody app via Bluetooth® as well as launching its own U.S. grown and USDA Certified Organic CBD line, TheraOne. For more information on Therabody's latest products and to stay up to date on company news, visit www.Therabody.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter . The Therabody app is available for download for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.

ABOUT RP SPORTS

RP began serving the athletic community on January 1, 2011, after decades of helping to improve the quality of life for over 50,000 patients through pneumatic compression therapy. The results this therapy has produced for those suffering from arterial and venous disease, lymphedema, and other circulatory problems like diabetes have been tremendous. Further research revealed that this same technology could prove equally beneficial to athletes. Scientific evidence abounds in support of the use of sequential compression to expedite recovery, but our team became excited by the prospect of sharing these benefits firsthand with the athletic community. Since that time, we have had the privilege of working with elite athletes and programs worldwide to help provide the winning edge through our RecoveryPump technology. In response to the needs of the clients with whom we work, 2016 ushered in a new era, including the addition of new, innovative sports technologies. RP Sports is founded on the principles that have made RecoveryPump the "choice of champions" and will continue to evolve to serve our clients with excellence.

