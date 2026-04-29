Therabody Appoints Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali as Chief Dermatologist, Deepening Commitment to Science-Backed Innovation

The wellness technology leader brings on one of dermatology's most influential and impactful voices to help shape the future of beauty tech

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody, the wellness technology leader at the forefront of beauty innovation, today announced Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, widely known as Dr. B, as its first-ever Chief Dermatologist. A board-certified dermatologist and laser surgeon, Dr. B's appointment brings world-class dermatology expertise to the heart of Therabody's product innovation, education, and marketing.

Therabody Appoints Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali as Chief Dermatologist

As part of his new role, Dr. B will also join Therabody's Scientific Advisory Board, contributing the latest scientific and clinical insights to inform the development of effective, consumer-facing wellness and beauty technologies. As the skincare and beauty tech categories grow increasingly crowded, Therabody continues to double down on clinical evidence and trusted expert voices to ensure its products deliver real, proven results.

"Welcoming Dr. Bhanusali into the Therabody team marks an exciting step forward for us," said Tim Roberts, Chief Science Officer at Therabody. "As we look to the next decade of skincare and beauty innovation, we wanted a strong clinical voice to help shape what's next. Today's consumers are more informed and want to understand the science behind their skincare and the technology driving results. Dr. B's expertise and ability to bridge clinical insight with consumer needs will help us elevate Therabody's scientific and product leadership even further."

As a true extension of the Therabody team, Dr. B will help drive the brand's innovation and education agenda, informing product development, shaping how Therabody communicates the science behind its technology, and helping expand the brand's reach within the dermatology and skincare communities.

"I've worked with many brands over the years, but few operate with the clinical rigor Therabody does," said Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali. "The depth of research, testing, and iteration are things I deeply respect as a clinician. I'm excited to join a team that holds itself to that standard, contribute my expertise, and help push it even further."

Dr. B's new role coincides with the launch of The G.O.A.T. (The Glowiest of All Time), Therabody's global campaign for its award-winning TheraFace Mask Glo, which is backed by the largest clinical study in a commercially available LED mask to date. Featuring Dr. B as the 'glow coach', the campaign shows how the mask delivers real, visible results in 12 minutes a day. Check out the full spot here.

Beyond his role at Therabody, Dr. Bhanusali is a leading figure in skincare, dubbed the "King of Formulation" by ELLE and Forbes and named to Allure's "A-List" of industry changemakers. He serves as Dermatologist-in-Residence for rhode by Hailey Bieber and is Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Elm Biosciences, a science-led skincare concept with Martha Stewart. Dr. Bhanusali also built Skin Medicinals, the largest pharmatech platform in dermatology with more than 25,000 derm prescribers, and AIRE Health, the largest B2B2C skincare platform in dermatology.

For more information on Therabody's beauty, wellness, and performance offerings, visit Therabody.com.

ABOUT THERABODY

Therabody® is the global wellness technology leader with a mission to empower every body to feel better and move better. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland in 2016, the company combines science, innovation, and design to create products that optimize human performance and recovery. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 and TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, Therabody continues to set the standard for wellness innovation. Its ecosystem includes the Theragun, JetBoots, PowerDot, TheraFace, and TheraCup, as well as digital wellness content and in-person experiences through Reset® by Therabody. For more information, visit Therabody.com or follow @Therabody on social media.

SOURCE Therabody