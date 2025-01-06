Therabody Collaborates with Garmin to Elevate Athletic Performance Through Smarter, Data-Driven Recovery Solutions

The collaboration focuses on data integration, an AI-powered digital coach and scientific research to better understand the impact of recovery on performance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody, the leader in wellness technology, is announcing a strategic relationship with smartwatch provider Garmin to bring smarter recovery solutions to athletes to help better understand the ways recovery positively impacts human performance.

Coach by Therabody

Garmin's unparalleled accuracy and expertise in sensors, data, and health insights across various sports including running, cycling, fitness, golf, and strength training, is reinforced by its ability to measure and integrate health data. Therabody is world-renowned for its in-house scientists and engineers who have developed science-backed products that make accessible recovery technologies previously reserved for professional athletes. This marks the beginning of a journey to expand product experiences and conduct scientific research, making it easy to integrate recovery through Therabody products into any routine and offering customers the most effective, science-backed recovery solutions on the market.

As a world leader in health and fitness technology, Garmin has engineered cutting-edge sensors that measure a wide range of data, including heart rate, sleep and physical activity. By leveraging this data and their proprietary algorithms, Garmin smartwatches can provide insights into stress levels, Body Battery™ energy levels and overall cardiovascular performance. Therabody scientists will leverage this data to measure the impact of recovery on athletic performance, including how Therabody products and routines affect positive outcomes, changing the face of performance for athletes at all levels.

"We are excited to collaborate with Therabody to help athletes of all levels perform – and recover – at their best," said Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing. "By providing athletes with these tools, they can make more informed training decisions and, in turn, work to take their performance to the next level."

AI-Powered Personalized Recovery

Alongside the Garmin collaboration announcement, Therabody is launching their Beta version of an AI-powered digital recovery platform, Coach by Therabody. Residing in the Therabody app, Coach by Therabody is designed to continuously analyze health and activity data alongside user provided goals to offer tailored recovery recommendations developed by sports scientists and performance professionals. By collecting data from Garmin smartwatches along with popular platforms like Apple, Google, and Strava, Coach by Therabody offers a seamless and personalized recovery experience in real time, helping achieve their performance goals more effectively.

While the current Therabody app provides easy-to-follow proprietary routines, Coach by Therabody takes it a step further by using data to dynamically understand users' ever-changing needs. As Therabody's most thoughtful, advanced digital product, Coach interprets wearables data, integrates user feedback, and connects with Therabody products, beginning today with Theragun, to offer reminders and custom recommendations that support athletic performance and general well-being. The result is the most dynamic and personalized recovery recommendations Therabody has ever offered, ensuring a comprehensive recovery plan with little to no effort on the user's part that can fit seamlessly into their lifestyles.

"It's important to note that Therabody is not doing AI for AI's sake," said Therabody CMO, John Solomon. "As with all our products, we looked at how AI could solve a problem for our consumers. And over time, feeding it with the rich data from Garmin will allow us to really understand how recovery impacts performance at a scale that's not been achievable until now."

"To be able to combine Garmin's best-in-class health and activity data with Therabody's excellent recovery routines will provide uniquely personalized recovery recommendations that are not available with any other wearable integration today," said Monty Sharma, President and CEO, Therabody. "Even better, we will work together to understand and improve performance for athletes of all kinds."

For more information on Therabody and the new products, please visit therabody.com or stay up to date with the latest news on Social @therabody .

For more information on Garmin, visit the Garmin Newsroom, email the media team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow the blog.

About Garmin

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. The Garmin Connect Developer Program allows third parties to ask customers to share their data in accordance with their specific privacy policies. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday.

About Therabody

Therabody is the wellness technology leader that has pioneered well-being and recovery for all since the invention of Theragun in 2008 by Founder & Chief Wellness Officer Dr. Jason Wersland. The company's award-winning product, services and content ecosystem sits at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and consumer goods and serves three distinct categories: Wellness, Beauty and Performance, earning such accolades as TIME's Best Inventions, Allure's Best of Beauty and Fast Company's Brands that Matter.

Science is the foundation of Therabody's product development. The company has completed 25 scientific studies with 26 more in progress and has over 75,000 scientific articles supporting the efficacy of their products and treatments. Whether innovating in the Therabody Lab or collaborating with leading scientists around the world, science fuels the Therabody mission to empower everybody to live longer, healthier lives.

SOURCE Therabody