Therabody Elevates The CBD Category From The Ground Up With The Launch Of Its Proprietary CBD Product Line, TheraOne

TheraOne, the first brand to ever garner the USDA Certified Organic seal across its entire product line, was developed after Dr. Jason Wersland began recognizing the benefits of integrating CBD into his Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy for his patients, noticing that using Theragun devices with CBD helped people feel better naturally. Dr. Jason and the Therabody team began to research existing CBD products on the market, but found that brands either claimed to be organic without third-party verification or none were effective or clean enough to use. This inspired Therabody to cultivate a CBD product that would set a new, higher standard for the CBD industry. In order for Dr. Jason to effectively treat his patients and to offer its consumers a natural and clean solution to treating pain, Therabody created its proprietary USDA Certified Organic CBD line, TheraOne.

"As a company we continue to innovate within the tech wellness space beyond our Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices, which led us to the evolution of Therabody," says Dr. Jason Wersland, founder and chief wellness officer of Therabody. "Now with the introduction of TheraOne, we have become the premium destination for whole-body natural wellness solutions. It is important for our customers to know that under certain circumstances, there are natural and effective alternatives to pain medications. Theragun has always been a natural approach to successfully treating pain and now TheraOne will be an additional natural wellness solution. I am excited to be able to offer a new way for people to heal their bodies that is not only effective on its own, but also complements our Theragun percussive therapy devices."

TheraOne's new line of all-natural USDA Certified Organic CBD products are grown on Therabody's exclusive farmland in Colorado, making it the premier range grown without the impurities found in other CBD products. TheraOne has chosen to offer a full-spectrum product as research has shown that when a CBD product contains all the compounds in the hemp plant, it magnifies the beneficial effects of CBD -- only with TheraOne's processes and transparency is this possible to do in a safe and risk-free manner. TheraOne products are all-natural, toxin-free, formulated with a proprietary full-spectrum hemp CBD strain using patent-pending Biosorb™ Technology, which primes oil concentrate to increase effectiveness, improve product consistency, and increase product stability (shelf life). While several CBD products on the market are grown internationally and imported from China with little to no regulation, all TheraOne USDA Certified Organic CBD products are cultivated, manufactured, bottled, and packaged in Colorado to the highest quality standards.

All TheraOne products are tested three times prior to being sent to an independent, DEA certified third-party laboratory to verify TheraOne's test results through a Certificate of Analysis (COA). Additionally, each product has a QR code on its packaging where consumers can scan the code with their phone, and it will link directly to the Therabody website where the COA is listed – each individual TheraOne product has its own separate COA. By providing this level of testing on TheraOne products, it not only displays transparency, but establishes trust and confidence amongst consumers to select and use a high-quality product.

The TheraOne portfolio includes five (5) chemical-free, organic products including:

Activate CBD Lotion - Activate is a topical warming CBD lotion perfect for before your workout and can be easily incorporated into a morning routine to prepare your body for whatever the day throws at you. Price: $55

- Activate is a topical warming CBD lotion perfect for before your workout and can be easily incorporated into a morning routine to prepare your body for whatever the day throws at you. Price: Recover CBD Lotion - Recover is a topical cooling CBD lotion great for post-workout recovery or helping your body unwind after a long day. Price: $55

- Recover is a topical cooling CBD lotion great for post-workout recovery or helping your body unwind after a long day. Price: Revive CBD Body Balm - Revive is a topical potent CBD body balm designed to ease the areas that need it most. From a muscle strain at the gym to a bad case of tech neck, to a long night in heels, Revive is your go-to for problem areas. Price: $65 (Jar), $75 (Stick)

- Revive is a topical potent CBD body balm designed to ease the areas that need it most. From a muscle strain at the gym to a bad case of tech neck, to a long night in heels, Revive is your go-to for problem areas. Price: (Jar), (Stick) Sleep CBD Tincture - Sleep is an ingestible CBD tincture with organic valerian root and is the perfect recipe for a restful night's sleep. Sleep helps balance your body and helps you get deep, sound sleep throughout the night. Price: $80

- Sleep is an ingestible CBD tincture with organic valerian root and is the perfect recipe for a restful night's sleep. Sleep helps balance your body and helps you get deep, sound sleep throughout the night. Price: Soothe CBD Massage Oil - Soothe is a topical CBD massage oil that eases tension and pressure for the whole body creating a relaxation experience. Price: $65 (coming soon)

TheraOne's USDA Certified Organic line of products joins Theragun's line of premium percussive massage therapy devices designed for everyday use and everyone's needs — bringing full body wellness to athletes and everyday people. TheraOne products can be used on their own or used in conjunction with a Theragun device to help accelerate overall performance and improve recovery.

All TheraOne products are available for purchase on Therabody.com and at select retail locations.

ABOUT THERABODY

Theragun was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness product solutions through innovation in the percussive therapy space as well as launching its own U.S. grown and USDA Certified Organic CBD line, TheraOne. Therabody is the most trusted percussive massage therapy brand among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists and people in more than 50 countries. For more information on Therabody's latest products and to stay up to date on company news, visit www.Therabody.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter . The Therabody app is available for download for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.

SOURCE Therabody

Related Links

http://www.therabody.com

