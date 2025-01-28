Therabody Launches "Therabody, for Her" to Support Women's Wellbeing Across Four Key Life Stages

Research, product development, partnerships and education feature prominently in the company's plan to support women's wellness

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody, the global pioneer in wellness technology, is proud to announce the launch of Therabody, for Her, an initiative designed to improve women's wellness through the lens of what they've defined as the "Four Ms": mental wellbeing, menstruation, motherhood, and menopause. Women face unique challenges throughout their life stages, and Therabody, for Her aims to provide support, education and solutions through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and pioneering research.

"At Therabody, our mission has always been to help people live better, healthier lives," said Amanda Henry, Vice President of New Business and Women's Wellness. "With Therabody, for Her, we're tackling critical issues in women's health that have been overlooked for far too long. It's time to bring these conversations into the open and provide real solutions that empower women through every stage of life."

Before 1993, scientific studies rarely, if ever, included women and even today, women make up less than 40% of study participants. Science is not only the basis for Therabody's approach to product innovation, but is also a key foundation of the Therabody, for Her program. Through Therabody's inaugural research grant program, the company has awarded initial grants to leading scientists focused on symptoms that disproportionately affect women. This commitment is not new, but something initiated more than 2 years ago when Therabody funded research with PhD candidate Bailey McLagan at the University of Southern California now published in the Journal of Women's Health [https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11282568/] that proved PowerDot reduced menstrual pain by 25%. Grant recipients at the University of Michigan are exploring the influence of behavioral science and the use of a Theragun on physical activity levels and pain in women over 65. And a study at Georgia State University aims to understand how pneumatic compression from JetBoots can improve recovery and performance in African American women runners, ages 18-45.

"Science is the key driver of our women's wellness education and will be used to identify and validate new product innovation opportunities," said Dr. Rachelle Reed, PhD, Senior Manager of Scientific Research at Therabody. "While we're collaborating with reputable research teams to uncover new findings that will inspire product innovations, we have defined how our existing products help some of the most common concerns women have today: period pain, sleep, stress, and physical soreness."

"Women deserve better health solutions and more visibility to help manage their complex and varying needs," said Monty Sharma, Therabody President and CEO. "And we will use our commitment to science and technological innovation to better support improved wellbeing for women."

Therabody, for Her will work to demystify and drive the conversation around women's unique health issues associated with each of the four M's. Through educational content such as an all-new video content series that will feature one-on-one, candid conversations with thought leaders in women's health plus education content on the Therabody website and app, the company can address common issues unique to women and include easy-to-integrate wellness and behavior tips. The brand has also launched a live event series of Wellness Salons that will continue to be round table discussions with thought leaders such as medical professionals, researchers and other notable experts plus celebrities.

Therabody is committed to normalizing and supporting every aspect of a woman's health journey, providing cutting-edge technology and crucial education, and forging partnerships that inspire change.

About Therabody

Therabody is the wellness technology leader that has pioneered well-being and recovery for all since the invention of Theragun in 2008 by Founder & Chief Wellness Officer Dr. Jason Wersland. The company's award-winning product, services and content ecosystem sits at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and consumer goods and serves three distinct categories: Wellness, Beauty and Performance, earning such accolades as TIME's Best Inventions, Allure's Best of Beauty and Fast Company's Brands that Matter.

Science is the foundation of Therabody's product development. The company has completed 25 scientific studies with 26 more in progress and has over 75,000 scientific articles supporting the efficacy of their products and treatments. Whether innovating in the Therabody Lab or collaborating with leading scientists around the world, science fuels the Therabody mission to empower everybody to live longer, healthier lives. Through strategic initiatives like Therabody, for Her, the company aims to empower women with the tools they need to improve their quality of life.

